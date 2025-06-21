I broke my chest. My chest is broken.

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Got my chest crunched and it hurt for a second right over my heart but went away relatively quickly.

Then later I got the hiccups and it hurt like hell. Felt like one of the times when I broke my ribs. So I started suspecting that I broke a rib again or maybe my sternum. Feels ok unless I intentionally take a super deep breath.

Kinda freaks me out that the pain is right over my heart though. What if I'm having heart attacks or something weird.

Anyhoo, not looking for medical advice, just sharing my pain with my shermanos and trying not to hiccup or sneeze.
 
