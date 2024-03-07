I believe the internet thinks I'm gay. Am I?

I used to think the targeted ads I get about women who were advertising products was because of what I look up..

Now I'm getting ads that sometimes just show the product. This has me questioning my sexual identity and I'm starting to think I may be a lesbian.

You should probably suck a few dicks just to make sure if you are gay or not
 
All I know is you weren’t man enough to keep a single sherdog account so you had to get banned and create another one
 
I don’t understand why there are labels for who you are attracted to (gay straight etc) why give yourself a label and limit yourself to that specific label? I think humans are just attracted to other humans idk why one is a bigger deal than the other..
 
I think you're a happy person. That's all good.
 
Well right now I identify as the T-800 so you can take your 'knowing' and stick it deep in your happy place. :)
 
So your feelings weren’t strong enough to defeat the reality of you getting banned. How are you gonna deal with that?
 
