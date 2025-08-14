  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Tuesday Aug 19, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST (date has been pushed). This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Relationships I ate pizza that had hair stuck in its topping.

Intermission

Intermission

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Nov 2, 2024
Messages
6,230
Reaction score
3,048
No trolling sherbros. You know my problems with the pizza guy.. So I went to a different place that likes me, that I grew up with. Everybody knows me since I was 10...

I ate a pizza and got grey witch hair in my fucking mouth, look down and see that it's stuck in the toppings..

How could a pizza maker miss this? It's not the makers hair. I've asked non pizza people and they think it's from when then cheese was manufactured.

The hair was not subtle...

Guessing im not alone in this but this is rough..
 
Last edited:
Slapjit said:
Grey hair symbolize wisdom and patience buddy 🐘 Waheguru simply testing your appetite haanji 👍🏾if no complaining-shomplaining then expect full transformation in near future ji
Click to expand...
What does vomiting symbolize?
 
Intermission said:
No trolling sherbros. You know my problems with the pizza guy.. So I went to a different place that likes me, that I grew up with. Everybody knows me since I was 10...

I ate a pizza and got grey witch hair in my fucking mouth, look down and see that it's stuck in the toppings..

How could a pizza maker miss this? It's not the makers hair. I've asked non pizza people and they think it's from when then cheese was manufactured.

The hair was not subtle...

Guessing im not alone in this but this is rough..
Click to expand...


Most cases of there is a hair in my food are bullshit done by the very person you served trying to score some free shit. If you know you know.
 
HunterAcosta said:
I feel deep in my heart it was a Wolverine or Honey badger, possibly domesticated. .
Click to expand...

I have an alaskan malamute. Her hair cant get stuck inside that topping no matter how much hair is blowing into that pizza.

So she's out.

The pizza maker had george clooney hair (model).

So he's out.

A rat doesnt have long hairs...

so he's out.

What's left is some gypsy fortune teller packing the cheese who doesnt wear a headband
 
Last edited:
Hoover It !!!

XimQ4l.gif
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

chill doggie
I tried the forbidden Joe Rogan pizza
2 3 4
Replies
68
Views
1K
Bobby00
Bobby00

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,834
Messages
57,685,940
Members
175,806
Latest member
nurlanshirinov

Share this page

Back
Top