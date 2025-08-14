Intermission
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2024
- Messages
- 6,230
- Reaction score
- 3,048
No trolling sherbros. You know my problems with the pizza guy.. So I went to a different place that likes me, that I grew up with. Everybody knows me since I was 10...
I ate a pizza and got grey witch hair in my fucking mouth, look down and see that it's stuck in the toppings..
How could a pizza maker miss this? It's not the makers hair. I've asked non pizza people and they think it's from when then cheese was manufactured.
The hair was not subtle...
Guessing im not alone in this but this is rough..
I ate a pizza and got grey witch hair in my fucking mouth, look down and see that it's stuck in the toppings..
How could a pizza maker miss this? It's not the makers hair. I've asked non pizza people and they think it's from when then cheese was manufactured.
The hair was not subtle...
Guessing im not alone in this but this is rough..
Last edited: