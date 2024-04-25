I asked ChaptGPT this question...Do you agree with the answer?

Ogata

Ogata

Gold Belt
@Gold
Joined
May 30, 2013
Messages
18,868
Reaction score
9,802
I really wanted to know the answer to this question for the longest time and I asked ChatGPT the following question:

chat.png
 
Frank Dux? Cause this literally happened

l2736078flga1.jpg
 
Steve Fox would smash Tyler Durden, because he's actually Narrator, Edward Nortons character who hadn't thrown a punch in his life until 6 weeks ago. Meanwhile Fox has been training boxing for years. No contest, the boxer smashes and middle management office dweeb.
 
Bob Gray said:
Steve Fox would smash Tyler Durden, because he's actually Narrator, Edward Nortons character who hadn't thrown a punch in his life until 6 weeks ago. Meanwhile Fox has been training boxing for years. No contest, the boxer smashes and middle management office dweeb.
Click to expand...

Training > All


Tyler Durden had the physical tools of Edward Norten. And not American History X juiced up skinhead Edward Norton. This guy:


fight-club-1999-jared-leto-edward-norton-fgcb-005foh-moviestore-collection-BKANW9.jpg

Aside from a sneaky punch to the ear, Durden has very little in the way of offensive martial arts attacks.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,027
Messages
55,462,293
Members
174,786
Latest member
Santos FC 1912

Share this page

Back
Top