I am unnerved by modern vehicles.

If you haven't read The Machine Stops (1909) by E. M. Forster, please go and do so (it's short) before continuing.

As I was coming up cars, and any vehicle I controlled for that matter (dumper, tractor, boat, plane) had no computers/electrics. Before someone jumps in with an acshully, yes obviously they had starter motors, spark plugs if petrol, radios and lights etc. but that was it. Small cars didn't even have power steering. And yes there were probably some cars with electric windows in the 30s and so on. I'm referring to the everyman's experience.

renault-captur-2025-facelift-blog-image-01.jpg


Actually the dumper had no electrics at all and was crank started, and the tractor would run with the ignition key removed. For a while I drove it with no battery and a broken alternator, you just had to jump start it.

I don't have a car just now, but my most recent one was built in 2014. Now I have had some unpleasant surprises when renting vehicles.

Things I already knew about:

Windows are raised or lowered by electric motor.
Vehicles have ABS, and while on older vehicles you could switch if off, on newer ones you can't.
Ditto for traction control.
Vehicles have power steering, and in fact it is now electric. Fair enough you need power steering on larger vehicles.

Surprises

They have computers on board, and touch screen computer systems, and they can not be switched off by normal methods.
This includes GPS trackers, which show you where you are on a map. The map shows speed limits, which are sometimes wrong.
There is no key, only a fob. Doors are locked or unlocked through the Machine. When I get a vehicle, it locks or unlocks its doors as the fob goes further from or comes closer to it. This can still be disabled.
The vehicle is started or stopped either automatically, by pressing a button and requesting the Machine to do so. Unless you deliberately stall it I suppose, which you can't do with an automatic. But that wouldn't switch off the electrics. I've heard of vehicles having 'stall assist', but thank goodness haven't driven one yet.

Windscreen wipers are automatic, although you can still disable this in vehicles I have driven.
Side/headlights are automatic and you seem to be unable to disable this.
The handbrake is also automatic. There is a button you can push to ask the Machine to engage or disengage it, but it seems to be irrelevant.
All the rental place's small cars are hybrid or electric. Possibly not across the whole country, but where I've looked.
Not that you would notice, but the engines are all electronic fuel injection now.

maxresdefault.jpg


The wing mirrors are adjusted automatically, although you can still disable this. However the 'manual' controls are still buttons and electric motors.
Vehicles monitor your tyre pressure, although you can still disable this. Presumably, as in other contexts, 'disable' simply means it continues to monitor them, but doesn't tell you about it.
A camera on the back of the car switches on when you engage reverse gear, and the display shows what it sees, even if you have switched the display off, which you may not be able to do. I suppose who knows if the camera isn't switched on the whole time.
There are various beeps or verbal warnings, but you can disable them. For now. You can not however disable the 'leaving lane' visual warning.
All the gauges are digital.

Even where you don't notice the difference, no doubt things like switching on the windscreen wipers now send a request to the computer to do so, rather than completing a circuit.
The brakes are about the only manual/analogue thing in a modern vehicle. In case anyone didn't know, the accelerator and clutch are also now simply buttons sending electronic requests to the computer.
Some vehicles now play fake engine noise through the speakers, although not those I've driven. Maybe they had that option and the mechanics disabled it.

No doubt I've missed some things.

Many people in many contexts have discussed how technology is rising above us. I find these technological developments quite unsettling.

Having a car is one thing. I think we'd be better going back to a lower level of technology. However a car in itself is the least of it. You can have a 1987 car which is analogue/manual.

835-2-medium.jpg


It's the insertion of the Machine between the human and every aspect of his environment which is the disturbing part. The Man is no longer in control. The Machine is in control, and the Man asks its permission to see or do anything.

In Dune they had a Butlerian Jihad and banned 'thinking machines'.
 
In HS I drove a 70 Dodge powerwagon 4 speed 44in super swampers, no PS no PB and 4 wheel drum brakes, points ignition
Or I drove my 69 Ford van no PS PB and drum brakes, points ignition

I don't hate my new truck but I surely don't like that it gps tracks my location
 
I KNOW!!! No joke it scares the life out of me, I haven’t driven in years but next time I go back to the UK I’m renting a bog standard Ford Fiesta. I feel like a Luddite for it but something I tried to hire was scary as fcuk.
 
Fast 8 has already shown that cars can be hijacked by terrorists and become falling boulders

cars-2-fast-and-furious.gif


Also read up about the death of Angela Chao. Apparently she backed her Tesla into a lake and drowned in there, but she's involved in so many deals between China and US governments that the conspiracy theories are saying her Tesla got hijacked

Angela Chao - Wikipedia

Some countries have it in the small print in the electric car purchase paperwork that in the event of an emergency the government or military can commandeer your car or geofence you into a certain area. Picture Covid but your card money doesn't work 10 miles away your home (why cash is king), you're not allowed to take the train or the bus, your car literally won't drive you outside of your fence and will drive itself back to your fence if it detects it's not "supposed" to be there. The EU was tabling the idea of making it mandatory for all new cars to have cameras observing the inside of the car "for your security" by 2030 or something like that. The US too but I believe it was tabled for the moment. So now you've got AI facial recognition and microphones spying on all the conversations and comings and goings in your life.

Anyway the point is that they're stuffing the cars with tech because it gives them more surveillance and more control. Always more tech, never less. They're like the Cylons, they hate analog shit because they can't use it against you.
 
650lb Sumo said:
I don't know how familiar you are with hiring cars, but you won't be able to hire a vehicle without the intrusive tech generally. You'll have to either just hire a car from a person, not a rental business. Or with a business it will be classed as an 'exotic or retro vehicle', and will cost extra and only be available in certain busy places.

Edit: This was of course featured in 1984 and the idea has come up elsewhere. In the future to do things like use cash, drive a car without intrusive tech, read a paper book or whatever you will have to go to a 'historic amusement park'.
I’ve hired from UK firms at Heathrow heaps of times and I’m fine with a Ford Fiesta.
 
For real. run back the clock and start making new Early 2000 4Runners. Sell them for $30'000 per car and it'll start to look like the 1930's again when the model T was the only car on the road.
 
fingercuffs said:
I’ve hired from UK firms at Heathrow heaps of times and I’m fine with a Ford Fiesta.
You are a person I prefer not to engage with.
I just responded automatically, then realised it was you.
That's why I deleted my post.
However as you quoted it it's preserved, and I felt it was better to come back and explain what's going on than leave half a conversation like that.
You have missed the point.
Thanks for your input and have a pleasant evening.

/

Let me rephrase the point I raised, which I think is relevant regardless of the person it was addressed to:

You can't hire a vehicle without the intrusive tech generally. You'll have to either just hire a car from a person, not a rental business. Or with a business it will be classed as an 'exotic or retro vehicle', and will cost extra and only be available in certain busy places. The car would have to be what, 30 years old at least? Maybe a little less.

Edit: This was of course featured in 1984 and the idea has come up elsewhere. In the future to do things like use cash, drive a car without intrusive tech, read a paper book or whatever you will have to go to a 'historic amusement park'.
 
