I am the Infiltrator (ITT I confess to multiple crimes)

Generic pic (Hope @nhbbear and @Protectandserve don't see this.)The 'Craziest person you've ever banged' thread got me reminiscing about when I used to live in the USA and Canada and travel around a lot. My gf once took me into this hotel in Arkansas and we snuck in and went through and got changed in the little room at the end of the corridor with the ice machine and went into the swimming pool and hot tub. It was quite cool weather, so pleasant. It was night time. It's more exciting to do this at night, the atmosphere is more compelling. Then some other people came after a while and we came up with some story like oh yeah we're in room such and such and we're in town for such and such. This started a career of infiltrating hotel swimming pools and especially hot tubs for me, across many states and provinces, either by myself or with different gfs. With one gf we went into this fairly high end hotel in central Toronto, with a classy pool and big hot tub on the top floor. When you went in there was an attendant who would hand you a big fluffy towel, and they had a glass-floored balcony with views out over the city. That was probably my proudest one. There were these upper-middle class people talking about their favourite golf courses and business deals and stuff. We/I were never caught. I was always careful and reasonably circumspect.Generic pic Click to expand...

You criminal mastermind. You make me sick. You’re THAT GUY that gets into the pool/hot tub without showering-probably spreading flesh eating bacteria or some STD.As you know, I have a particular set of skills. I will find you. I will arrest you-ok, so I am not a cop anymore, and technically speaking, detaining you against your will is a crime, but some lines you just have to cross to maintain the moral fiber of social order.