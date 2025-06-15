I Am So Happy For Rose

She's entertaining as fuck. I'll die on that hill.

She doesn't seem nearly as mentally fragile as she once was.
 
Blastbeat said:
she can be a very hot-and-cold fighter but when she's on, she's fuckin ON
other than the shitty Carla fight ive liked most of her fights. definitely one of the WMMA standouts when she's firing on all cylinders
Click to expand...

Her ability to get out of dangerous situations calmly is fucking AMAZING.

She'll be in some kind of GOAT talk if she claims the strap again. People are forgetting the absolute monsters she's beaten.

JJ was freakishly scary during her title reign. Rose slayed her like a dragon.
 
