I Am So Happy For Rose

DaysOfThunder
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Mar 27, 2005
- Messages
- 2,346
- Reaction score
- 1,083
What a great fight. Never forget that Rose beat twice two of the baddest females in MMA!
she can be a very hot-and-cold fighter but when she's on, she's fuckin ON
other than the shitty Carla fight ive liked most of her fights. definitely one of the WMMA standouts when she's firing on all cylinders
The Barry grooming thing is super creepy but I've met Rose a couple of times and honestly she's a sweetheart.She is weird and Pat Barry is a pervert