I am scheduled to perform at my grandmother's funeral tomorrow. Woke up today, voice is trashed.

What's up Sherbros,As the title says I have been asked to perform at my grandmother's funeral tomorrow, who passed away peacefully in her sleep at the age of 87 last week. Me being a musician, my family has asked me to perform at her funeral and me knowing that she for sure would have loved that, said yes. The song I was planning to play was the John Legend version of Simon & Garfunkel's classic "Bridge Over Troubled Water".Now I will be up for a bit of a challenge because I'm usually a complete wreck at funerals, never mind ones of close family members. Luckily, I am last up to speak/have a moment, so I hope the emotional impact will mainly come before I take the stage.But today I woke up with another problem and that is that my voice all of a sudden is in bad shape and I'm a bit mucus-y. I know about the ol' tea with honey to soothe the throat and vocal cords, but perhaps some of y'all know some other hail mary methods to improve the situation?Thanks in advance.