I Am Officially A Metrosexual

Welp guys, I got some bad news, looks like your generally well regarded Mayberry hero, ole Pete, has officially caved to society's modern pressures for whats expected of todays more sensitive and delicate man because I just ordered me one of these side bag deals so I can carry around my meds and reading glasses and other old man necessities with comfort and ease
Not sure if I'll actually have the grapefruits to leave the house wearing it when it comes down to it but i got the Carhartt gimmick so it least I can pretend its a rugged piece of work gear thats clearly made for a man


Don't forget to get the purse with an extra pocket to store your balls
 
now all you need is some panties and the beauty woman makeup kit
 
