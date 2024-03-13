I Am Officially A Metrosexual

Welp guys, I got some bad news, looks like your generally well regarded Mayberry hero, ole Pete, has officially caved to society's modern pressures for whats expected of todays more sensitive and delicate man because I just ordered me one of these side bag deals so I can carry around my meds and reading glasses and other old man necessities with comfort and easeNot sure if I'll actually have the grapefruits to leave the house wearing it when it comes down to it but i got the Carhartt gimmick so it least I can pretend its a rugged piece of work gear thats clearly made for a man