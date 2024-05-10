I am now sherwriter and need help.

T-800
Dec 25, 2023
1,527
2,490
Hello all I am now Sherwriter. I am looking to make my new thread.

My main issue is I have what one would call a 'writers block'

I'm not sure what I should make a thread about next.

May you please give me ideas as I feel with you on my side I can conquer this and strive if future writing endeavors occur.
 


Undercover glory hole documentary.
 
