I am going to keep it 100% real, Breaking Bad sucks

TheOneAboveAll3

TheOneAboveAll3

Banned
Banned
Joined
Sep 12, 2014
Messages
12,686
Reaction score
5,301
Look here, I am probably one of the top 3 most respected poster here so when I say I am going to keep it real that means I wont bullshit you guys. I watched about 2 episodes of that garbage and it was about walter and his family sitting and eating family dinner and hearing boring garbage about their life. Couldnt stand it. After 2 episodes I gave up. Thats my story, deal with it!!! Now go watch a great series like Banshee, Man in the high castle or Dexter, your welcome!!!
 
hohner said:
Well, at least you gave it a fair shot.
Click to expand...

I couldnt take that garbage for more than 2 episodes. Got tired of the talking while eating family dinner with no music/sound. Its about as overrated as Pulp fiction, now theres another pile of dog doodoo.
 
TheOneAboveAll3 said:
Look here, I am probably one of the top 3 most respected poster here so when I say I am going to keep it real that means I wont bullshit you guys. I watched about 2 episodes of that garbage and it was about walter and his family sitting and eating family dinner and hearing boring garbage about their life. Couldnt stand it. After 2 episodes I gave up. Thats my story, deal with it!!! Now go watch a great series like Banshee, Man in the high castle or Dexter, your welcome!!!
Click to expand...

You're not even in the Top 30.
 
TeTe said:
I'm going to keep it 100 percent real, you don't know what the hell you're talking about.

Two episodes? LOL, at least try watching the first season.
Click to expand...

Do they do more than eat family dinner after 2 episodes?
 
TeTe said:
I'm going to keep it 100 percent real, you don't know what the hell you're talking about.

Two episodes? LOL, at least try watching the first season.
Click to expand...

Show could have , from a Narrative Stand point ended at Season 4 with Walter Embracing being a full on Bastard, Season 5 was good , but I think it tries to redeem a character that shouldn't have been redeemable, I like the theory that Season 5s atonement was all in his imagination.
 
TheOneAboveAll3 said:
Look here, I am probably one of the top 3 most respected poster here so when I say I am going to keep it real that means I wont bullshit you guys. I watched about 2 episodes of that garbage and it was about walter and his family sitting and eating family dinner and hearing boring garbage about their life. Couldnt stand it. After 2 episodes I gave up. Thats my story, deal with it!!! Now go watch a great series like Banshee, Man in the high castle or Dexter, your welcome!!!
Click to expand...
<{cruzshake}>

<FookIsThatGuy>
 
chosey whales said:
Breaking bad sucks I watched a few episodes it was interesting but to slow paced . I read the description on all the episodes and never watched any more
Click to expand...

Yup, way too slow for me. Got bored after watching them eat family dinner and hearing about the wife I believe having cancer. Dont understand how can a slow/boring show like this be so highly liked when there are great shows like Spartacus, Banshee, Man in the High Castle which are much better but you dont hear people talk about these shows as much. Another underrated show is ZeroZeroZero, loved that show.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

jeff7b9
Breaking Bad: can I skip the scenes w Skylar White, yo?
5 6 7
Replies
133
Views
4K
SSgt Dickweed
SSgt Dickweed

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,936
Messages
55,595,188
Members
174,842
Latest member
memeticist

Share this page

Back
Top