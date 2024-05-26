...in PICKLEBALL!!!



I decided to join an 18+ Pickleball League and I'm planning on being the best ever.



The goals:



1. Find out who the best player is

2. Make a 1980's training montage video

3. Enter a Kumite-like tournament befriending a potentially special needs man with a headband and avenging his Pickleball death later on

4. Doing a remake of Judge Dredd, but like it's BETTER than the original.



I will discuss all things Pickleball in this thread including my exploits on the court.



Buckle up as Red goes fishing for pickles.



No, that sounds ghey...



NOT THAT THEIR IS ANYTHING WRONG WITH THAT!



Tell me Sherbros! Any Pickleball players???