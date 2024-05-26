News I am going pro...

THE Red Beard

THE Red Beard

FCF Enforcer
Platinum Member
Joined
Feb 26, 2016
Messages
15,153
Reaction score
32,955
...in PICKLEBALL!!!

I decided to join an 18+ Pickleball League and I'm planning on being the best ever.

The goals:

1. Find out who the best player is
2. Make a 1980's training montage video
3. Enter a Kumite-like tournament befriending a potentially special needs man with a headband and avenging his Pickleball death later on
4. Doing a remake of Judge Dredd, but like it's BETTER than the original.

I will discuss all things Pickleball in this thread including my exploits on the court.

Buckle up as Red goes fishing for pickles.

No, that sounds ghey...

NOT THAT THEIR IS ANYTHING WRONG WITH THAT!

Tell me Sherbros! Any Pickleball players???
 
Wtf is pickleball??? Do you chase fat bald guys with small penises and hit them with that bat??? In their "pickle" ...... If you break his "pickle" is that an auto win??? Or disqualification????
 
THE Red Beard said:
I decided to join an 18+ Pickleball League
Click to expand...

chris-hansen-serious.gif
 
William Huggins said:
Wtf is pickleball??? Do you chase fat bald guys with small penises and hit them with that bat??? In their "pickle" ...... If you break his "pickle" is that an auto win??? Or disqualification????
Click to expand...
No, it's like tennis and badminton you are thinking about something else I think.
 
I really don't understand how pickleball has magically become so popular. Isn't it just tennis for old people who can't run?
 
THE Red Beard said:
...in PICKLEBALL!!!

I decided to join an 18+ Pickleball League and I'm planning on being the best ever.

The goals:

1. Find out who the best player is
2. Make a 1980's training montage video
3. Enter a Kumite-like tournament befriending a potentially special needs man with a headband and avenging his Pickleball death later on
4. Doing a remake of Judge Dredd, but like it's BETTER than the original.

I will discuss all things Pickleball in this thread including my exploits on the court.

Buckle up as Red goes fishing for pickles.

No, that sounds ghey...

NOT THAT THEIR IS ANYTHING WRONG WITH THAT!

Tell me Sherbros! Any Pickleball players???
Click to expand...
Do what you want but if my team ''the black vipers'' wins the tournament I get to turn your club into a shopping mall
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,955
Messages
55,596,175
Members
174,843
Latest member
dennerson reis

Share this page

Back
Top