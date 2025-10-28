I am genuinely proud of the Aspinall fans for the support of their fallen hero

Mind Mine

Mind Mine

Be sure the M’s capped when you spell the man name
In my years watching mma I have not seen a fanbase surround the fallen and perform Operation Human Shield in the manner that Aspinall has been defended. I admire your fierce spirit. Even in the face of logic you stand on faith. I admire you. Even against the advice of ringside physicians that continuing fighting was fine you stood by your boy and his right to terminate the competition. As the days went by and there was nary a Dr’s explanation of what made Tom quit, you formed like Voltron and have now redefined the very definition of quitting because your mighty warrior would never quit. I admire you Aspinites. A colorful feisty bunch
 
Mind Mine said:
Have you seen the comments on his "Woe is me" documentary? Absolutely sickening.
 
cyril gane really needs to capitalize on this and make john cena theme his permanent walk out theme lol.
 
Mind Mine said:
You have no idea what happened, apparently
 
I haven't seen a ton of his supporters. I don't really like or dislike him, but he didn't do anything wrong. I'm more pissed at Gane. I pulled for him, and the fight was playing out exactly as I thought it would, then the foul happened.
 
Mind Mine said:
Hey, I admire your ability to ignore everyone laughing at your shitty takes and just keep them coming! You're a plucky one, undeterred by common sense or the fact that you know jack shit about the sport. You have moxy, if not intelligence. Don't let 'em bring ya down!
 
Mind Mine said:
I guess using common sense makes someone an Aspinall fan now. Sure I'm a fan then.

But not a single person could figure out a reason why Tom should've continued. Whoever thinks they can, try answering 2 simple questions:

1. Was Tom's vision better, worse or the same after the eyepoke?

2. Was the eyepoke legal?
 
mkess101 said:
Hey, I admire your ability to ignore everyone laughing at your shitty takes and just keep them coming! You're a plucky one, undeterred by common sense or the fact that you know jack shit about the sport. You have moxy, if not intelligence. Don't let 'em bring ya down!
It's common with people who know they have no leg to stand up, so they use humour to mock logic.
 
Mind Mine said:
Asspinfailures over Aspinites my good sir…
 
XslFY5.gif
 
