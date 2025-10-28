I am genuinely proud of the Aspinall fans for the support of their fallen hero

Mind Mine
Mind Mine
Be sure the M's capped when you spell the man name
In my years watching mma I have not seen a fanbase surround the fallen and perform Operation Human Shield in the manner that Aspinall has been defended. I admire your fierce spirit. Even in the face of logic you stand on faith. I admire you. Even against the advice of ringside physicians that continuing fighting was fine you stood by your boy and his right to terminate the competition. As the days went by and there was nary a Dr’s explanation of what made Tom quit, you formed like Voltron and have now redefined the very definition of quitting because your mighty warrior would never quit. I admire you Aspinites. A colorful feisty bunch