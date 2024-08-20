I am curious what happened to this thread: "Do people actually believe Du Plessis can beat Adesanya?"

There is a thread titled: "I am curious what happened to this thread: "Do people actually believe Du Plessis can beat Adesanya?"
Do people actually believe Du Plessis can beat Adesanya?

Surely there can’t be anyone that actually follows the sport who thinks du Plessis can win. There is no chance at all Du Plessis beats Adesanya. For multiple reasons 1. Styles. Adesanya style is all wrong for Du Plessis. Adesanya not only has elite striking, but has elite counter striking. He...
It got bumped so the guy can eat crow.

Now it's locked and all the recent comments deleted?

Why did that happen? How does Sherdog work? Without accountability?

Sorry for my white belt question.

I just cannot believe the mods are protecting someone who literally wrote "There is no chance at all Du Plessis beats Adesanya"...
 
forums.sherdog.com

forums.sherdog.com

I couldn't imagine being a grown ass adult and caring so much about an online thread that id post something this stupid.
 
Well you've got a crappy imagination.

But I'm curious as to why it happened. It was a valid thread and a valid bump and everything seems fine, so why delete all the comments and lock the thread?

Also you shouldn't try and pretend you're more mature when this is your av lol:
1724197371750.jpeg
 
Those threads are fun, make a ridiculously bold prediction in the hopes that posters will engage you in conversation about it.

izzy and DDP squashed it in the cage after the bout, so there's no need to be carrying on about it after the fact just to rub the TS's face in it for the next week or so. It's not like any of us did anything special other than NOT make an absurdly bold thread, lol
 
But the OP was rubbing it in everyone else's faces just with the thread? The mods don't want someone being held accountable for their nonsense?

I could understand locking the thread, but deleting all the recent comments seems ridiculous. That guy should have it rubbed in his face. I guess the mods are weak here.
 
I'll tell the mods how hard this has been on you
 
Probably got into politics and the race issue, like a lot of DDP and Izzy threads, and the mods decided that the best way to contain it was to nuke it from orbit just to be sure.
 
I don't mind it when the thread turns out wrong, and I laugh at those "eat this crow, bro" posts too, I get what you're saying man.

But I doubt that you sincerely think it's legitimately a big enough deal that it needed to be addressed in a new thread 3 days after the fight.
It's your right to complain, it's my right to think its funny
 
I was more just inquiring about how the forums works and how it's moderated. Because that's pretty surprising you can make a thread saying "There is no chance at all Du Plessis beats Adesanya" and then the mods protect you later on from your deserved ridicule. But it's good to know that about the mods here. Thanks.
 
You post some of the most retarded shit I've ever seen anywhere. You're in good company here, why are you upset?
 
Theres a few mods with a boy crush on Adesanya, pay attention and it's obvious who they are lmao

It's been a very dark and depressing few days for Izzy fans <lol>
 
Dude gets reversed every time lol

Edit: fuck, wrong thread
 
That's a shame corrupt mods ruin shit on so many sites. But of course no intelligent person who would do a good job would even wanna be a mod in the first place so here we are.
 
