There is a thread titled: "I am curious what happened to this thread: "Do people actually believe Du Plessis can beat Adesanya?"
It got bumped so the guy can eat crow.
Now it's locked and all the recent comments deleted?
Why did that happen? How does Sherdog work? Without accountability?
Sorry for my white belt question.
I just cannot believe the mods are protecting someone who literally wrote "There is no chance at all Du Plessis beats Adesanya"...
Do people actually believe Du Plessis can beat Adesanya?
Surely there can’t be anyone that actually follows the sport who thinks du Plessis can win. There is no chance at all Du Plessis beats Adesanya. For multiple reasons 1. Styles. Adesanya style is all wrong for Du Plessis. Adesanya not only has elite striking, but has elite counter striking. He...
forums.sherdog.com
