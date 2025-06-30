I Am calling it now! Ilia Topuria vs Islam Makhachev will happen on 24th October, 2026 in Abu Dhabi - Labelled as the greatest UFC fight of all times

It will be catch-weight no belts on the line Just the glory! 160 ibs

Machkachev will beat JDM late this year or early next year and after that Ilia will be aviliable after dispatching either Arman or Paddy.

The fight itself is gonna deliver is gonna be a chess match. Islam Mackhachev will not be dumb enough to get on the inside against Topuria but will try to trick him into fighting Mackhachev´s fight rather then Ilia´s fight. Anyone who tries to fight Ilia on the inside is doomed.

Khabib will throw on another 1 million training camp for this fight.

Ilia will have a six month training camp for this fight...

(Dana White, Turki Al-Shaykh, Hunter, and some of the other Abu Dhabi based Sheiks will throw around some cash and fight gets made)
 
I agree anyone who tries to get on the inside against Ilia is getting finished no matter who including Mackhachev he has dangerous hands when you get on the inside of this mann.

I don´t like Makhachev´s chances to be fairly honest
 
Get real. Islam could have fought him last weekend but didn't. There's no way he'd fight him next.

edit: oh next year? Who knows
 
Islam will teach Ilia that there is level to this games, especially the ground game.
 
Versez said:
Islam will teach Ilia that there is level to this games, especially the ground game.
Don’t forget Islam clinch game. Look at how he overpowered Volk with them.

And ilia was a -500 to beat Olivera. While it was impressive to sleep Olivera, let’s not act like Charles was the best and most deserving contender.
 
Did you see Illia posing with Patoja after the fights? They're about the same size.

Islam is way too big.
 
Mammothman said:
If it happens it will be at 170
At 170 lbs islam won't be depleted by the hard weight cut and will be bigger....that's a very dangerous islam, i don't think topuria will be able to take him over.
 
