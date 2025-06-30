I Am calling it now! Ilia Topuria vs Islam Makhachev will happen on 24th October, 2026 in Abu Dhabi - Labelled as the greatest UFC fight of all times

octagonation
It will be catch-weight no belts on the line Just the glory! 160 ibs
Machkachev will beat JDM late this year or early next year and after that Ilia will be aviliable after dispatching either Arman or Paddy.
The fight itself is gonna deliver is gonna be a chess match. Islam Mackhachev will not be dumb enough to get on the inside against Topuria but will try to trick him into fighting Mackhachev´s fight rather then Ilia´s fight. Anyone who tries to fight Ilia on the inside is doomed.
Khabib will throw on another 1 million training camp for this fight.
Ilia will have a six month training camp for this fight...
(Dana White, Turki Al-Shaykh, Hunter, and some of the other Abu Dhabi based Sheiks will throw around some cash and fight gets made)
