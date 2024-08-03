Nizam al-Mulk
During the game calamity of 2014-15? When Chans were riding across the digital steppe? When the mountains of Reddit fortified themselves outside of fortress KotakuinAction?
During the age that lead to Queen Sarka adress the leaders of the world at the UN.
I assumed you could only talk about that whatever on Spacebattles and the savage Chans.
