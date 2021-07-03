I actually think Sean 'O Malley has it.......

Obviously the dude is a total goober.



But watching him fight he is pretty good.Right now they are trying to feed him jabronis to build him up which is fine I guess. Despite this he looks pretty smooth on the feet. Everything is clean. Nothing is really wasted. Good kicks. Good punches.



i dunno...Obviously the chito loss was horrendous, but it did kinda look like Sean was in control before that calf kick.



Do I question is heart a bit? Maybe. Not sure how much yet as the calf kick thing seems to be the new craze of MMA so we will see if that's a bigger issue than it seems to be right now.



But I think he's got it