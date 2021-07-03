I actually think Sean 'O Malley has it.......

Obviously the dude is a total goober.

But watching him fight he is pretty good.Right now they are trying to feed him jabronis to build him up which is fine I guess. Despite this he looks pretty smooth on the feet. Everything is clean. Nothing is really wasted. Good kicks. Good punches.

i dunno...Obviously the chito loss was horrendous, but it did kinda look like Sean was in control before that calf kick.

Do I question is heart a bit? Maybe. Not sure how much yet as the calf kick thing seems to be the new craze of MMA so we will see if that's a bigger issue than it seems to be right now.

But I think he's got it
 
He almost lost via leg injury vs Soukhamthat, in fact, the only reason he didn't lose was because that dude shit the bed and didn't tell him to stand up. So, 2 fights via leg injury while being so young seems a bit suspect. Also, his grappling is untested. I think he's probably top 10 material, but top 5 I'm not sure, probably not. BW is one of the most stacked divisions in all of the UFC.
 
He's a cash cow as in reject stoners cheer him on while everyone else wants to see him get knocked the fuck out. The more he wins the more we all want to see him get destroyed. They won't feed him a legit opponent untill it's like a #1 contender fight or they will find a way to get him a title fight.
 
Obviously the dude is a total goober.

But watching him fight he is pretty good.Right now they are trying to feed him jabronis to build him up which is fine I guess. Despite this he looks pretty smooth on the feet. Everything is clean. Nothing is really wasted. Good kicks. Good punches.

i dunno...Obviously the chito loss was horrendous, but it did kinda look like Sean was in control before that calf kick.

Do I question is heart a bit? Maybe. Not sure how much yet as the calf kick thing seems to be the new craze of MMA so we will see if that's a bigger issue than it seems to be right now.

But I think he's got it
He's a mid carder. I think once he starts facing real competition, we'll see he's not in that class. He'll be a perennial bottom top 10 guy possibly bottom 15
 
One of those cans had him dead to rights if not for the worst fight IQ EVER (Soukhamsomethingorother). If that guy has you dead in the water. I can’t imagine him ever beating the truly elite in a deep division.

The questions are mostly still unanswered because the UFC is protecting him. But, I have to disagree.
 
One of those cans had him dead to rights if not for the worst fight IQ EVER (Soukhamsomethingorother). If that guy has you dead in the water. I can’t imagine him ever beating the truly elite in a deep division.

The questions are mostly still unanswered because the UFC is protecting him. But, I have to disagree.
He won that fight though. Many greater fighters have lost to worst guys at that stage in the career. Nganou has. Usman has. Jan has.stipe hughes Anderson. Etc etc
 
He won that fight though. Many greater fighters have lost to worst guys at that stage in the career. Nganou has. Usman has. Jan has.stipe hughes Anderson. Etc etc
Bruh. Did you compare his matches with Usman and Ngannou. I hate Usman for the record and you tell me who Usman has lost to in the ufc. Ngannou lost to stipe and beast. We throw out beast cuz nothing happened in that fight. I like Vera but he ain’t stipe.
 
O’Malley is obviously a very talented and gifted striker. You can see that he has that striking that you cant teach, that you have to be born with.

But like others mentioned itt, it seems like his frail body, potential lack of heart, and perhaps weakness to wrestlers, could maybe prevent him from ever being a champ level fighter
 
He'll always be a fun fighter, but the top 10 is his ceiling. He might crack #7 or so, but he won't go above that.
 
Yeah, he is very good. Same way MVP is. Both have been protected by the promotions they fight for by getting mid level guys over and over again. It's not necessarily their fault that the promotion has a vested interest in them getting to the top and in turn build them slower then usual.
 
He’s skilled — controls distance well, good straight punches and timing — but he seems to be physically brittle and perhaps mentally brittle as well. I think he’d be able to beat somebody like Cody Garbrandt but I don’t see him as a championship level fighter. However, the UFC will do whatever they can to make his road to the top of the division as easy as possible.
 
I'm not sure if his wrestling has been tested yet. Right now he reminds me of a less good Conor with better endurance.

But he's definitely legit regardless. He has very good movement.
 
Has what?

a tender leg?

I guess he does.
 
He has a clear advantage over everyone in bw with size, reach, power, and skill. If his calf wasn't so brittle he'd be champ material. Yeah he's that good.
 
