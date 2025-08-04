  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

I accidentally said "racist" things at work

So I have this one employee that works from home and she interacts with clients over the phone.

In a meeting with several managers present, her manager mentioned to me that when he's on the phone with her she has this chirp sound every few seconds, it's her smoke alarm chirping because it needs a new battery. He said he told her to get fixed a while ago because it's unprofessional for our clients to hear that, and she hasn't fixed it yet.

So I laughed, and then went on a rant where I made several jokes about how crazy you have to be in order to live with that chirping sound 24/7. Got several laughs from the group. Her manager said he'd deal with her and then we ended the call.

Fast forward 1 week and I see a meme online about how black people don't change their smoke alarm batteries. I do some googling and discover that this is an entire stereotype that I never knew about. Apparently there are tons of memes and jokes about black people and smoke alarm chirping.

Now I'm horrified as I recall this meeting, because the employee and her manager are both black. And I was talking about how only crazy people could live with this chirping sound. Someone in that meeting could cry foul and claim that I was calling black people crazy or something.

For those that don't work in a corporate environment you wouldn't understand. These are the eggshells that we have to walk on in big companies. Nobody really buys this shit, but some do weaponize it to get their enemies in trouble.

Haven't gotten a call from HR yet though, so wish me luck.
 
Now you gotta make your home smoke alarm chirp as well to show solidarity

WWE-Nation-Of-Domination-Fan.gif
 
If anyone complains just explain that you are white(?) and sheltered and had no idea that people have been making that joke forever. FOREVER. In all seriousness just let it go and move on.
 
LOL that's the other thing that's shocking to me. How have I never heard this before? And what other stereotypes am I not aware of?

Jews hate grapefruit? Asians love Velcro?

I feel so left out!
 
Please delete this thread, it's embarrassing
 
How could it be racist if you weren’t even aware of the alleged stereotype?

Also I’m guessing this is something only losers that live on the internet would know about because I’ve never heard that either.
 
Arre nahin ji, you just spoke from heart about the chirping sound not about any jati or pind haanji👍🏽

If Waheguru know intention clean, then no fear ji 🙏🏽📿 Just do one round simran drink 1 glass milk and carry on work with chardi kalaa 💪🏾🥛
 
how many black friends do you have? if the number is >1, I would suggest that you have them pop by your place when you know that you will be on a business Zoom call so that your co-workers can see that there is no way that you could be racist.
 
b9358475-8c7e-470f-a4d0-0efd406af1a3_text.gif


If it is what it is, it is what it is, its not racist. Its fact.
 
Reported.
 
