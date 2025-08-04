I accidentally said "racist" things at work

So I have this one employee that works from home and she interacts with clients over the phone.



In a meeting with several managers present, her manager mentioned to me that when he's on the phone with her she has this chirp sound every few seconds, it's her smoke alarm chirping because it needs a new battery. He said he told her to get fixed a while ago because it's unprofessional for our clients to hear that, and she hasn't fixed it yet.



So I laughed, and then went on a rant where I made several jokes about how crazy you have to be in order to live with that chirping sound 24/7. Got several laughs from the group. Her manager said he'd deal with her and then we ended the call.



Fast forward 1 week and I see a meme online about how black people don't change their smoke alarm batteries. I do some googling and discover that this is an entire stereotype that I never knew about. Apparently there are tons of memes and jokes about black people and smoke alarm chirping.



Now I'm horrified as I recall this meeting, because the employee and her manager are both black. And I was talking about how only crazy people could live with this chirping sound. Someone in that meeting could cry foul and claim that I was calling black people crazy or something.



For those that don't work in a corporate environment you wouldn't understand. These are the eggshells that we have to walk on in big companies. Nobody really buys this shit, but some do weaponize it to get their enemies in trouble.



Haven't gotten a call from HR yet though, so wish me luck.