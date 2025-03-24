  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

I’ve never seen such a divided group.

tritestill said:
It's bizarre, but there's legit chance they are just trolling. There's no logical reason to believe they are that biased, stupid, idiotic.
They get away with it because it’s done under the impression that it’s the casuals opinion that they’re expressing. They’re not. Even casuals know Jones is a fraud
 
The Jones fans purposefully devalue the belt in order to continue the idea Jones is bigger than the belt and therefore it doesn't need to be an exclusive goal, but rather, the UFC HW championship and it's legacy should take a backseat to his own
 
MrShady said:


Hes pretty much confirming he is in fact a coward afraid to get KTFO
"Why would the Champ ever fight the Interim Champ, and consolidate the belt? Why not have the Champ defend against guys coming out of retirement and coming off a brutal KO while the Interim Champ fights the number one contender?" He's brilliant.
 
When you look at all the names he's fought what does Aspinall do for him? If Dana throws him 3 million is it worth it? "Well Tom deserves it". He doesn't deserve shit, he's a newcomer talking shit to the goat. He can wait another year for his red panty night because without Jon IT WON'T FUCKING HAPPEN.
 
Qays Stetkevich said:
"Why would the Champ ever fight the Interim Champ, and consolidate the belt? Why not have the Champ defend against guys coming out of retirement and coming off a brutal KO while the Interim Champ fights the number one contender?" He's brilliant
He's not wrong. It was the Tyson Fury strategy as well and it worked for him for a long long time. Just pick easy fighters you know you can beat instead of the true number one contenders and make a lot of easy money.

Just like Tyson, Jon knows once he fights the real number one contender he will lose and it all comes to an end.
 
Jason7227 said:
When you look at all the names he's fought what does Aspinall do for him? If Dana throws him 3 million is it worth it? "Well Tom deserves it". He doesn't deserve shit, he's a newcomer talking shit to the goat. He can wait another year for his red panty night because without Jon IT WON'T FUCKING HAPPEN.
It's the other way around..... Jon has 1 single win over currently ranked competiton. Tom has cleared the entire top 5 out aside from Gane. Jon is pretty much a nobody in the current era of the sport who's still being clinged onto because he is marketable to casuals who think UFC is just another WWE promotion rather an actual sport.
 
It irks a lot of folks that Tom's payday is reliant on Jones. The O2 arena against Gane might net him $2mm if he's lucky. Haha. He won't draw in Vegas or Saudi, etc. Wait your turn and have some respect! 😂
 
the ones who defend jones not fighting tom make no sense to me. Especially that pussy elegant, glad that fuck got banned
 
VinceArch said:
Vacate.
He should have never been given the title shot in the first place unless it was against Francis. But since Dana and crew like to play favouritisms they set themselves up to defend this clown and fuck up the entire heavyweight division. Now if you wanna see the best fight the best at heavyweight you need to watch Boxing instead of UFC. What a change of tide!
 
Jason7227 said:
When you look at all the names he's fought what does Aspinall do for him? If Dana throws him 3 million is it worth it? "Well Tom deserves it". He doesn't deserve shit, he's a newcomer talking shit to the goat. He can wait another year for his red panty night because without Jon IT WON'T FUCKING HAPPEN.
ok, so who does Jones fight?


The people who keep saying he shouldnt fight Aspinal because Aspinal doesn't do anything for Jones legacy (not true) never say who Jones should fight. If Aspinal sucks, then who doesnt suck?
 
