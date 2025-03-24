I’ve never seen such a divided group.

Jones fans think that Aspinall is a flash in the pan, Jon Jones himself obviously doesn't seem to think so. Otherwise, this fight would've happened last year.
It's bizarre, but there's legit chance they are just trolling. There's no logical reason to believe they are that biased, stupid, idiotic.
A rare sightingJones fan here…
I would love to see Jones wipe the floor with Aspinall, and I’m sure the fight will end up happening.
Hes pretty much confirming he is in fact a coward afraid to get KTFO
He's not wrong. It was the Tyson Fury strategy as well and it worked for him for a long long time. Just pick easy fighters you know you can beat instead of the true number one contenders and make a lot of easy money."Why would the Champ ever fight the Interim Champ, and consolidate the belt? Why not have the Champ defend against guys coming out of retirement and coming off a brutal KO while the Interim Champ fights the number one contender?" He's brilliant
It's the other way around..... Jon has 1 single win over currently ranked competiton. Tom has cleared the entire top 5 out aside from Gane. Jon is pretty much a nobody in the current era of the sport who's still being clinged onto because he is marketable to casuals who think UFC is just another WWE promotion rather an actual sport.When you look at all the names he's fought what does Aspinall do for him? If Dana throws him 3 million is it worth it? "Well Tom deserves it". He doesn't deserve shit, he's a newcomer talking shit to the goat. He can wait another year for his red panty night because without Jon IT WON'T FUCKING HAPPEN.
He should have never been given the title shot in the first place unless it was against Francis. But since Dana and crew like to play favouritisms they set themselves up to defend this clown and fuck up the entire heavyweight division. Now if you wanna see the best fight the best at heavyweight you need to watch Boxing instead of UFC. What a change of tide!Vacate.
