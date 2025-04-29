I’ve discovered the answer to lay and pray, and cage and stage/wallnstall

FilipEmoFights

FilipEmoFights

Darthpublican
@Green
Joined
Jan 6, 2022
Messages
1,068
Reaction score
1,080
And its eye pokes or even low blows

I’ve never seen this happen in an MMA fight but I’ve done enough jiu jitsu to know that this DOES happen while grappling.
Also the Refs angle to see the poke will be obscured, and as UFC refs already will give multiple warnings for eye pokes and groin shots, perhaps they treat blatant grounded illegal shots with even more leniency as it will be more difficult to see the cheating fighters intentions.

I know it’s against the rules but so is stalling the fights, I never want to see an Aldo Bautista scenario ever again, it’s worth it to find a way to get out or get up if regular techniques aren’t working
 
Maybe if you foul someone then that guy gets two fouls on you. I.e. you get poked, you get to poke him back and then kick him in the nuts.

Count getting stood up for inactivity as a foul so the guy one bottom could kick him in the balls then hit him with a 12 to 6.
 
Ref should have an electric cattle prod and insert between the cheeks of offender during extended stalling
 
I've said it before, and I'll say it again: while the guy in top position almost always gets blamed for "stalling," it's almost always the guy on bottom (or against the cage) who's actually stalling. The rules encourage stalling by rewarding the bottom fighter with standups/separations.

If the guy on bottom or against the cage actually tried to get up or get off the cage, there would be almost no stalling. People act as if the guy on bottom or against the cage can't move. The reality is that they can but choose not to because they don't want to open themselves up to attacks. That's on them.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

SpiderFan187
Dana hinting CCC wanted a way out is a sh*t move and the UFC needs to do better with that ruleset
2
Replies
39
Views
973
jsbx45
jsbx45

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,466
Messages
57,229,220
Members
175,595
Latest member
efwsdfcds

Share this page

Back
Top