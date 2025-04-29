I’ve discovered the answer to lay and pray, and cage and stage/wallnstall

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: while the guy in top position almost always gets blamed for "stalling," it's almost always the guy on bottom (or against the cage) who's actually stalling. The rules encourage stalling by rewarding the bottom fighter with standups/separations.



If the guy on bottom or against the cage actually tried to get up or get off the cage, there would be almost no stalling. People act as if the guy on bottom or against the cage can't move. The reality is that they can but choose not to because they don't want to open themselves up to attacks. That's on them.