I’ve discovered the answer to lay and pray, and cage and stage/wallnstall

And its eye pokes or even low blows
I’ve never seen this happen in an MMA fight but I’ve done enough jiu jitsu to know that this DOES happen while grappling.
Also the Refs angle to see the poke will be obscured, and as UFC refs already will give multiple warnings for eye pokes and groin shots, perhaps they treat blatant grounded illegal shots with even more leniency as it will be more difficult to see the cheating fighters intentions.
I know it’s against the rules but so is stalling the fights, I never want to see an Aldo Bautista scenario ever again, it’s worth it to find a way to get out or get up if regular techniques aren’t working
