I’m Sorry Paddy

markantony20
Cesar was never my friend.
@Brown
- Joined
- May 10, 2022
- Messages
- 4,815
- Reaction score
- 9,305
Only a sausage would think old man Chandler would beat Paddy Cakez da Bakerman. Helmet mentality. do better, laddy.
Did any of us see that coming? I didn’t, at least not in that fashion.
Yes losing to former champions and number 1 contenders, what a canPimblett just beat this guy, who is 2-5 in the UFC and looked like he was drugged.
View attachment 1090835
Pimblett just beat this guy, who is 2-5 in the UFC and looked like he was drugged.
View attachment 1090835