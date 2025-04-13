I’m Sorry Paddy

Pimblett just beat this guy, who is 2-5 in the UFC and looked like he was drugged.

Screenshot 2025-04-12 at 11.14.59 PM.png
 
I seriously want to track Paddy down to apologize to him. I didn't really think that much of him til today.

Sure Chandler is old, but he beat the fuck out of him everywhere.
 
