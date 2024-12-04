I’m so sad we never got rumble vs potan

VinceArch said:
Crumble would've crumbled.
Click to expand...
Poatan isn’t a wrestler with a good RnC. Rumble was built different. I used to watch him peel rounds off of Tyron Spong at the Blackzilians back in the day. That was with 16oz gloves in a sparring setting… Rumble with MMA gloves on can finish anyone at anytime. I’m not saying he would beat Poatan but he matches up EXTREMELY well against him and that fight would be the embodiment of violence!
 
If Jones can fight the corpse of Stipe, I guess Poatan can fight the (literal) corpse of Rumble
 
