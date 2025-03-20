  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

I'm new to BJJ

JoeBobbaLou2

Mar 17, 2025
2
1
Hi all, I just started Brazilian jiu-jitsu and I hated it at first. I had to get my ass kicked by people who are much smaller and older than me.

What were some of the first submissions you started to land wouldn’t you started Brazilian jiu-jitsu?
 
Kimura from side control and rear naked choke

Ironically they were also only ones i could ever land in my "career" lol

Anyway relax you are new guy, rome wasnt build in a day and all that
 
get used to getting your ass kicked. that part doesn't really end if you're training with a good group of people.

i tell everyone that's new to just brace themselves for a few months of getting destroyed. everything is unnatural, the moves seem complicated, you have no idea what to do in positions, you have no cardio, everyone is stronger and faster... it's frankly demoralizing.

you need to understand that everyone before you went through that.

but keep plugging away and eventually you'll notice that you're kicking the shit out of some new guys that joined a few weeks ago. then some of the people who were destroying you when you first started will need to work for it, then one day you'll catch one of them in something.

as for finishing moves, keep it basic. cross collar chokes in the gi, armbars, triangles, RNCs. the more basic the technique, the more effective it is.
 
