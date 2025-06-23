I’m happy Jon did this

In the long run, it was probably the smart decision.
 
Megatronlee said:
End of the day I’m happy he stuck it everyone. I started out hating bones but now I’m a fan
The exact opposite of a logical progression, and one that only appeals to the pathetic and nearly sociopathic personalities that derive their pleasure from anything that upsets other people.

In other words, perfect for Sherdog. Glad to have you.
 
sometimes-good-men-have-to-do-real-bad-things-john-dutton.gif
 
Wow he really showed us. In reality, think it’s Jones who has to live knowing he ran away from Aspinall. He can play any mind tricks or lie to himself to feel better. But deep down he knows. That and the idea of missing out on 30 mil bag would bother anyone.
 
Cool take, not judgemental at all with the little information given.
Explain how it’s the opposite of logical progression using only what that person wrote.
Just some pathetic sociopath over here trying to learn a thing or two.
Enlighten me.
 
