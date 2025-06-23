I’m happy Jon did this

Megatronlee
End of the day I’m happy he stuck it everyone. I started out hating bones but now I’m a fan
Couldn't have posted this in the Jones retirement thread?
Everyone else's thoughts deserve their own thread, apparently, so why not this guy?
You've been on triple OT in these threadsEveryone else's thoughts deserve their own thread, apparently, so why not this guy?
You've been on triple OT in these threads
You’re happy he ducked a legit heavyweight? Weird flex but ok.End of the day I’m happy he stuck it everyone. I started out hating bones but now I’m a fan
I would cite the lack of attachments.Everyone else's thoughts deserve their own thread, apparently, so why not this guy?
The exact opposite of a logical progression, and one that only appeals to the pathetic and nearly sociopathic personalities that derive their pleasure from anything that upsets other people.End of the day I’m happy he stuck it everyone. I started out hating bones but now I’m a fan
something tells me your spirit will stay alive and strong for many years to comeGotta strike while the iron's hot! When no one posts about Jon Jones anymore, I'll wither and fade away
Wow he really showed us. In reality, think it’s Jones who has to live knowing he ran away from Aspinall. He can play any mind tricks or lie to himself to feel better. But deep down he knows. That and the idea of missing out on 30 mil bag would bother anyone.End of the day I’m happy he stuck it everyone.
You'll always be here for the attachments my friendGotta strike while the iron's hot! When no one posts about Jon Jones anymore, I'll wither and fade away
Cool take, not judgemental at all with the little information given.The exact opposite of a logical progression, and one that only appeals to the pathetic and nearly sociopathic personalities that derive their pleasure from anything that upsets other people.
In other words, perfect for Sherdog. Glad to have you.
Then you'll excuse me as I continue to be judgmental:Cool take, not judgemental at all with the little information given.
Impossible.Enlighten me.