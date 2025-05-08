I’m calling a Mayberry PLAYERS ONLY meeting

Look fellows I called this to apologize for my recent posting slump. I know I’m hurting the Mayberry team at the worst possible time, the playoffs.



All I can say is I’m doing everything I can to break out of it, I’m typing up 30 to 40 practice replies before I even post a reply and they’re still clanging off the rim.



I end every posting practice session typing at least 25 thread ideas but only keeping the best, yet in a live posting situation, they’re getting 2 maybe 3 replies if I’m lucky.



I hope you can all see that I’m still giving 137% each time I log in.



And I’m still doing the little things to help the team, I’m not just liking everything, I’m picking only the prime posts, and I’m using well thought out emojis to show if I really like it, or I’m sad that this is true, or angry at the person who posted something mean.



I know I’ll break out soon, if you look at the back of my Sherdog card, you’ll see the stats are impressive and consistent year after year.



I’m not washed!



I feel like I need just one good post to turn it around but for now I’m going to lay down some emojis, maybe take a few flames for Y’all from angry white belts so you can score the views and likes, maybe stick to posting a couple of Mike Perry punching himself or BJ Nodding GIF’s until I feel my shot get back in the groove.



Mods, thank you for keeping me in the starting lineup, you could have easily sent me down to the lightweights, and it means the world to me to still be up here in the Mayberry majors.