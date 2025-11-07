I’m burned the roof of my mouth

lakersfan45
Dr Vick with a Va Va Va
@Gold
- Joined
- Nov 28, 2011
- Messages
- 23,771
- Reaction score
- 19,150
But I boiled it too hot then put it in my mouth now there’s a big burned that hurt a
You should eat some more and burn the floor of your mouth to distract you from the pain from the burn in the roof of your mouth, and also for symmetryI was eating split pea soup like this one
But I boiled it too hot then put it in my mouth now there’s a big burned that hurt a
Yeah that’s the best part I tounge it like a clit for hoursIs the skin hanging off the roof?
My real listen/ warning is that I ate it in a liquid state like one of u stupid ass normal heathens. Generally I boil it for hours until it turns into a hard burnt paste and I eat it in like a couple bites.The infamous pea soup! When I lived in the San Fransisco area as a child when it was foggy we would all say it was pea soup fog. For what ever reason when we moved to other states saying pea soup fog in Florida or Illinois was a good source of amusement for other kids I went to school with.
Hope you recover from the pea soup burn. This should serve as a good warning too that it is always good to have a will prepared and signed stating who you will be leaving your worldly assets.
Mouth wash for two days constantiand honey if you got it. Real n***a talkI was eating split pea soup like this one
But I boiled it too hot then put it in my mouth now there’s a big burned that hurt a
"That fog was as thick as pea soup." - no idea how/where that saying started.The infamous pea soup! When I lived in the San Fransisco area as a child when it was foggy we would all say it was pea soup fog. For what ever reason when we moved to other states saying pea soup fog in Florida or Illinois was a good source of amusement for other kids I went to school with.
Hope you recover from the pea soup burn. This should serve as a good warning too that it is always good to have a will prepared and signed stating who you will be leaving your worldly assets.
You got the wrong brand. This is the real pea soup
View attachment 1120124
Also don't be such a pnssy.