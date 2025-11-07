  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

I’m burned the roof of my mouth

lakersfan45

lakersfan45

Dr Vick with a Va Va Va
@Gold
Joined
Nov 28, 2011
Messages
23,771
Reaction score
19,150
00041196010510_596
I was eating split pea soup like this one
But I boiled it too hot then put it in my mouth now there’s a big burned that hurt a<{1-11}>
 
You got the wrong brand. This is the real pea soup
1762497249073.png
Also don't be such a pnssy.
 
Yeah, mouth issues are shit.

I had General Tso Chicken on an Eva Air flight from LHR to BKK a week or so back and it started a series of cuts and ulcers that I haven't been able to shift since.
 
lakersfan45 said:
00041196010510_596
I was eating split pea soup like this one
But I boiled it too hot then put it in my mouth now there’s a big burned that hurt a<{1-11}>
Click to expand...
You should eat some more and burn the floor of your mouth to distract you from the pain from the burn in the roof of your mouth, and also for symmetry
 
I'll get pizza take out and eat a few slices in my car. it doesn't feel like its burning but then the next day I wonder what happened til I remember. It was the pizza
 
The infamous pea soup! When I lived in the San Fransisco area as a child when it was foggy we would all say it was pea soup fog. For what ever reason when we moved to other states saying pea soup fog in Florida or Illinois was a good source of amusement for other kids I went to school with.

Hope you recover from the pea soup burn. This should serve as a good warning too that it is always good to have a will prepared and signed stating who you will be leaving your worldly assets.
 
Beechwood said:
The infamous pea soup! When I lived in the San Fransisco area as a child when it was foggy we would all say it was pea soup fog. For what ever reason when we moved to other states saying pea soup fog in Florida or Illinois was a good source of amusement for other kids I went to school with.

Hope you recover from the pea soup burn. This should serve as a good warning too that it is always good to have a will prepared and signed stating who you will be leaving your worldly assets.
Click to expand...
My real listen/ warning is that I ate it in a liquid state like one of u stupid ass normal heathens. Generally I boil it for hours until it turns into a hard burnt paste and I eat it in like a couple bites.
 
Beechwood said:
The infamous pea soup! When I lived in the San Fransisco area as a child when it was foggy we would all say it was pea soup fog. For what ever reason when we moved to other states saying pea soup fog in Florida or Illinois was a good source of amusement for other kids I went to school with.
Click to expand...
"That fog was as thick as pea soup." - no idea how/where that saying started.
Beechwood said:
Hope you recover from the pea soup burn. This should serve as a good warning too that it is always good to have a will prepared and signed stating who you will be leaving your worldly assets.
Click to expand...


Those mouth burns sucks. :( Heal quick lf45, we sure could use more of your skillful gourmet threads.

BTW, if ya don 't make it...how's that cool Hobart slicer doing?​

dipstickjimmy said:
You got the wrong brand. This is the real pea soup
View attachment 1120124

Also don't be such a pnssy.
Click to expand...

Mannnn, they scammed ya dsjimmy, that ain't even close to the real deal.
They sold ya a frontin' a$$ can steady perpetrating to identify as Pea Soup.

Everyone knows when ya pea, it always comes out green.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,303
Messages
58,430,559
Members
176,038
Latest member
ND274

Share this page

Back
Top