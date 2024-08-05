‘I’ll never say never’… UFC champion Tom Aspinall discusses jump from MMA to boxing as Saudi ‘money fights’ loom large How do you think Tom Aspinall would do if he made the jump to heavyweight boxing?

Dont know if this is really thread worthy but I thought its another example of why fighter pay is still a detriment to the sport. I mean Aspinall basically outright says he knows he wouldnt be a top level boxer but would do it for a big payday.He does confirm that he still has plenty to give to MMA and the UFC but its disappointing hearing stuff like this, the guys still early in his career, if he's gonna be the great we all want him to be he needs to keep his mind on MMA.Then again if there was something like Zuffa boxing these guys could go in and get KO'ed in boxing for a paycheck and the UFC would get a cut. I still think its a good idea!