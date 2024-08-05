‘I’ll never say never’… UFC champion Tom Aspinall discusses jump from MMA to boxing as Saudi ‘money fights’ loom large

Carrotman23
- Dec 27, 2020
Dont know if this is really thread worthy but I thought its another example of why fighter pay is still a detriment to the sport. I mean Aspinall basically outright says he knows he wouldnt be a top level boxer but would do it for a big payday.
He does confirm that he still has plenty to give to MMA and the UFC but its disappointing hearing stuff like this, the guys still early in his career, if he's gonna be the great we all want him to be he needs to keep his mind on MMA.
Then again if there was something like Zuffa boxing these guys could go in and get KO'ed in boxing for a paycheck and the UFC would get a cut. I still think its a good idea!
Speaking to the legendary British boxer Carl Froch, via the Froch on Fighting YouTube channel, UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall discussed the recent trend of MMA fighters trying their hand at boxing.
Whilst Aspinall did note that he still has ‘plenty of work’ left to do with the UFC, including a potential heavyweight unification clash with Jon Jones, the English juggernaut was surprisingly open to the idea of rounding out his fighting career by stepping into the boxing ring.
“I’m definitely going to stick with MMA for the time being, I’ve got a lot more to do in the UFC at the minute but with what them Saudis are paying – if we’re talking $15 million, I mean you can never say never.”
Aspinall reiterated that such a lucrative move would only be seriously considered at the very end of his journey, and with the 15-3 heavyweight having only just celebrated his 31st birthday, that could still be a few years away.
“At the back end of my career, I might look into that thing but right now, I’ve got a lot more work to do with the UFC – but I’ll never say never to it… I’d take a couple of money fights but to be a world champion [in boxing], it’s a lifetime, a full body of work to be a world champion.
“I might not be a world champion mate, but I’ll pop over for a few quid.”
‘I’ll never say never’… UFC champion Tom Aspinall discusses jump from MMA to boxing as Saudi ‘money fights’ loom large
How do you think Tom Aspinall would do if he made the jump to heavyweight boxing?
