‘I’ll never say never’… UFC champion Tom Aspinall discusses jump from MMA to boxing as Saudi ‘money fights’ loom large

Carrotman23

Dec 27, 2020

Dont know if this is really thread worthy but I thought its another example of why fighter pay is still a detriment to the sport. I mean Aspinall basically outright says he knows he wouldnt be a top level boxer but would do it for a big payday.
He does confirm that he still has plenty to give to MMA and the UFC but its disappointing hearing stuff like this, the guys still early in his career, if he's gonna be the great we all want him to be he needs to keep his mind on MMA.

Then again if there was something like Zuffa boxing these guys could go in and get KO'ed in boxing for a paycheck and the UFC would get a cut. I still think its a good idea! :)

Aspinall-Boxing-1536x838.png


Speaking to the legendary British boxer Carl Froch, via the Froch on Fighting YouTube channel, UFC interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall discussed the recent trend of MMA fighters trying their hand at boxing.

Whilst Aspinall did note that he still has ‘plenty of work’ left to do with the UFC, including a potential heavyweight unification clash with Jon Jones, the English juggernaut was surprisingly open to the idea of rounding out his fighting career by stepping into the boxing ring.

“I’m definitely going to stick with MMA for the time being, I’ve got a lot more to do in the UFC at the minute but with what them Saudis are paying – if we’re talking $15 million, I mean you can never say never.”

Aspinall reiterated that such a lucrative move would only be seriously considered at the very end of his journey, and with the 15-3 heavyweight having only just celebrated his 31st birthday, that could still be a few years away.

“At the back end of my career, I might look into that thing but right now, I’ve got a lot more work to do with the UFC – but I’ll never say never to it… I’d take a couple of money fights but to be a world champion [in boxing], it’s a lifetime, a full body of work to be a world champion.

“I might not be a world champion mate, but I’ll pop over for a few quid.”

How do you think Tom Aspinall would do if he made the jump to heavyweight boxing?
That didn't take long
Right?
MMA is getting a little embarrassing at this point haha. Every time a guy gets big he asks for a big boxing match especially with that sweet sweet Gulf money.

The UFC needs to make and build proper super fights and grow their stars more. I honestly don't see why a huge Saudi fight in MMA if done properly with the right deals couldn't give Aspinall a good payday.
MMA can be big enough, RIZIN filled a 40,000 person stadium in Japan not too long ago.

But I guess that's a little too creative and risky for U Fight Cheap.
 
Carrotman23 said:
Right?
MMA is getting a little embarrassing at this point haha. Every time a guy gets big he asks for a big boxing match especially with that sweet sweet Gulf money.

The UFC needs to make and build proper super fights and grow their stars more. I honestly don't see why a huge Saudi fight in MMA if done properly with the right deals couldn't give Aspinall a good payday.
MMA can be big enough, RIZIN filled a 40,000 person stadium in Japan not too long ago.

But I guess that's a little too creative and risky for U Fight Cheap.
UFC cares about being profitable. Those saudi events are all running at a loss. The idea is to promote the country and blablabla
 
And this is why there might never be another Fedor.

The UFC just won't pay the money needed.

Just like they wouldn't pay the money for Fedor.

😭 😭 😭
 
Human Bass said:
UFC cares about being profitable. Those saudi events are all running at a loss. The idea is to promote the country and blablabla
This is very true, but Saudi are also doing this with football/soccer. They're offering players insane wages and can meet any transfer fee clubs demand. They want all the big names.

Does that mean all the best players are in Saudi Arabia, or headed there?

HELL NO.

Because the European big clubs can compete financially with the insane overspend of the Saudis.

And what's more, they have prestige, players want to win trophies in Europe, not take a kindergarten play break in a crappy league nobody cares about.

The UFC have to become this. They have to at least offer life changing money to their elite superstars, and they need to make sure fighters see the UFC as the most prestigious brand in combat sports.

Money is an excuse.
 
Siver! said:
And this is why there might never be another Fedor.

The UFC just won't pay the money needed.

Just like they wouldn't pay the money for Fedor.

😭 😭 😭
For real I was thinking about this too. If we wanna see fighters that again look larger then life they have to get the treatment that other premium athletes get.
I'm not saying some athletes don't get paid too much (they often do) but if MMA pay is relatively shit then why wouldn't you go do other sports? There's too little incentive.

Human Bass said:
UFC cares about being profitable. Those saudi events are all running at a loss. The idea is to promote the country and blablabla
That doesn't make any sense, if the Saudis paid for it why would they care about whether its profitable for the House Of Saud or not, it would make the UFC and the fighters a lot of money.

Also I think you are probably correct, but It doesn't matter for the Saudis whether these events make money or not right now, and yeah I'm fully aware they are in part doing this for soft power/propaganda purposes .
 
