I’d rather have happiness than

FilipEmoFights
Darthpublican
@Green
- Joined
- Jan 6, 2022
- Messages
- 1,372
- Reaction score
- 1,432
No penis at all
Do you at least have peace?I have no penis (despite popular Sherdog theories) and no happiness. And my bottle of wine is now empty. May as well give up on life now.
Or... just grab another bottle of wine?I have no penis (despite popular Sherdog theories) and no happiness. And my bottle of wine is now empty. May as well give up on life now.
Dibs on your stuff.I have no penis (despite popular Sherdog theories) and no happiness. And my bottle of wine is now empty. May as well give up on life now.
How you gonna pee and jerk off??? Peeing and jerking off makes me happy, so that automatically destroys your point.No penis at all