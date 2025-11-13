Hypothetical: Volk doesn't fight Islam and stays at FW

Xoleth
You're only winning if someone is losing.
@Black
- Joined
- Feb 18, 2019
- Messages
- 6,381
- Reaction score
- 11,066
Assuming he doesn't go at LW and lose twice to Islam.
Instead, he defends two more times his FW belt.
That's 7 title defenses instead of 5.
And then retires and doesn't get KOd by Topuria.
He would be 28-1 in MMA, 15-0 in UFC.
Would you consider him FW Goat?
Instead, he defends two more times his FW belt.
That's 7 title defenses instead of 5.
And then retires and doesn't get KOd by Topuria.
He would be 28-1 in MMA, 15-0 in UFC.
Would you consider him FW Goat?