Hypothetical Showdown: Mo Smith vs. Vitor Belfort at UFC Japan

Okay so anybody who knows the history of the sport knows how this played out but this is a hypothetical scenario what if instead of Randy couture going on to defeat both of these men. Vitor skiped the line and got a immediate title fight against the champion Mo Smith at UFC Japan: Ultimate Japan. It's a classic matchup of skills, experience, and raw talent. The energy of the rising star against the seasoned champion. I would love to hear your opinions and analysis of this fight here's a quick tale of the tape.



Maurice "Mo" Smith:



Age: 36

Height: 6'2" (188 cm)

Fighting out of: Seattle, Washington, USA

Record: 7–8



Vitor "The Phenom" Belfort:



Age: 20

Height: 6'0" (183 cm)

Fighting out of: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

Record: 4-0-0