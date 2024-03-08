Hypothetical Showdown: Mo Smith vs. Vitor Belfort at UFC Japan

Black Belt
Sep 5, 2011
6,726
395
Okay so anybody who knows the history of the sport knows how this played out but this is a hypothetical scenario what if instead of Randy couture going on to defeat both of these men. Vitor skiped the line and got a immediate title fight against the champion Mo Smith at UFC Japan: Ultimate Japan. It's a classic matchup of skills, experience, and raw talent. The energy of the rising star against the seasoned champion. I would love to hear your opinions and analysis of this fight here's a quick tale of the tape.

Maurice "Mo" Smith:

Age: 36
Height: 6'2" (188 cm)
Fighting out of: Seattle, Washington, USA
Record: 7–8

Vitor "The Phenom" Belfort:

Age: 20
Height: 6'0" (183 cm)
Fighting out of: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Record: 4-0-0
 
