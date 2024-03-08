Hypothetical Showdown: Mo Smith vs. Vitor Belfort at UFC Japan

savemgs
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Sep 5, 2011
- Messages
- 6,726
- Reaction score
- 395
Okay so anybody who knows the history of the sport knows how this played out but this is a hypothetical scenario what if instead of Randy couture going on to defeat both of these men. Vitor skiped the line and got a immediate title fight against the champion Mo Smith at UFC Japan: Ultimate Japan. It's a classic matchup of skills, experience, and raw talent. The energy of the rising star against the seasoned champion. I would love to hear your opinions and analysis of this fight here's a quick tale of the tape.
Maurice "Mo" Smith:
Age: 36
Height: 6'2" (188 cm)
Fighting out of: Seattle, Washington, USA
Record: 7–8
Vitor "The Phenom" Belfort:
Age: 20
Height: 6'0" (183 cm)
Fighting out of: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Record: 4-0-0
Maurice "Mo" Smith:
Age: 36
Height: 6'2" (188 cm)
Fighting out of: Seattle, Washington, USA
Record: 7–8
Vitor "The Phenom" Belfort:
Age: 20
Height: 6'0" (183 cm)
Fighting out of: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
Record: 4-0-0