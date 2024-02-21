Hypothetical Scenario Lightweight Division in 2006

savemgs
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Sep 5, 2011
- Messages
- 6,721
- Reaction score
- 392
Let's dive into a hypothetical scenario and spice up some MMA discussions. As we all know, the UFC essentially halted its promotion of the 155 lb division after UFC 41, only reviving it at UFC 64 in 2006. But what if we injected three notable athletes who held up the lightweight division outside the UFC during those dormant years?
Imagine Joachim Hansen, Vitor Ribeiro, and Takanori Gomi entering the UFC lightweight scene in 2006. How significantly do you think they would alter the division's hierarchy? While there is a my prevailing belief that BJ Penn would eventually become champion. The inclusion of Hansen, Ribeiro, and Gomi would introduce even more intense competition, shaping the division in unpredictable ways.
Imagine Joachim Hansen, Vitor Ribeiro, and Takanori Gomi entering the UFC lightweight scene in 2006. How significantly do you think they would alter the division's hierarchy? While there is a my prevailing belief that BJ Penn would eventually become champion. The inclusion of Hansen, Ribeiro, and Gomi would introduce even more intense competition, shaping the division in unpredictable ways.