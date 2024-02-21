Hypothetical Scenario Lightweight Division in 2006

Let's dive into a hypothetical scenario and spice up some MMA discussions. As we all know, the UFC essentially halted its promotion of the 155 lb division after UFC 41, only reviving it at UFC 64 in 2006. But what if we injected three notable athletes who held up the lightweight division outside the UFC during those dormant years?
Imagine Joachim Hansen, Vitor Ribeiro, and Takanori Gomi entering the UFC lightweight scene in 2006. How significantly do you think they would alter the division's hierarchy? While there is a my prevailing belief that BJ Penn would eventually become champion. The inclusion of Hansen, Ribeiro, and Gomi would introduce even more intense competition, shaping the division in unpredictable ways.
 
BJ beat Gomi, and Ribero beat Hellboy back in the day... A few extra fighters wouldn't gave made a huge difference back then after a couple of months of them fighting eachother. BJ still tops the list.

The better question would be "How would BJ Penn have done in Pride?"... Hard not to see him winning everything. It would have also coincided perfectly with Pride ending, and him transitioning over to UFC, and cleaning up again.

BJ had so few options back in the day that he fought Machida ffs... Then he jumped up to WW and took the belt off Hughes... Pride LWs would have had absolutely nothing for him.
 
