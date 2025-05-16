Crazy Source
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jan 26, 2025
- Messages
- 4,028
- Reaction score
- 6,295
Apparently MAGA Kid Rock has a bunch of illegals working in his restaurant. They were told by management to flee, which they promptly did, leaving the kitchen with no one to cook patron's food. MAGA Kid Rock, the same one that rails against open borders has been using illegal workers because it benefits him. What a douche bag.
Kid Rock's Nashville restaurant targeted by Trump's ICE raids
Donald Trump's immigration raids briefly forced his buddy Kid Rock's Nashville restaurant and bar to shut down after its employees fled from authorities.
www.dailymail.co.uk