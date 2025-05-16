Crime Hypocrisy!!! Illegals working at Kid Rock's restaurant flee.

Crazy Source

Crazy Source

Apparently MAGA Kid Rock has a bunch of illegals working in his restaurant. They were told by management to flee, which they promptly did, leaving the kitchen with no one to cook patron's food. MAGA Kid Rock, the same one that rails against open borders has been using illegal workers because it benefits him. What a douche bag.

Kid Rock's Nashville restaurant targeted by Trump's ICE raids

Donald Trump's immigration raids briefly forced his buddy Kid Rock's Nashville restaurant and bar to shut down after its employees fled from authorities.
Crazy Source said:
It wouldn't be an issue, but Trump actually invited this deadbeat to the White House lol
 
Crazy Source said:
I mean, did he ever say he was against exploitable labor?
 
This is far more common than you think. A shit ton of factory workers are illegals probably at your local factory. Why? because a factory is 100% descreet, no customers ever come to check. Its also cost cutting. But in this case, thats not really Kid Rocks problem unless hes hiding money.
 
I'm sure kid rock knew about it.

Just fix your working visa system and all your restaraunt kitchens can be filled with Nepalese like ours.
 
Ibm said:
This is far more common than you think. A shit ton of factory workers are illegals probably at your local factory. Why? because a factory is 100% descreet, no customers ever come to check. Its also cost cutting. But in this case, thats not really Kid Rocks problem unless hes hiding money.
That's not the point, dude. MAGA Kid Rock, the same one that has burrowed himself up Trump's ass and has railed against illegals and open borders, has been benefitting from illegal labor.
 
ICE causing your establishment to close < Bud light Trany..

I’m guessing he’s gonna leave his guns at home for this one..
 
Kid Rock’s restaurant hiring illegal immigrants is like MAGA itself — all flag-waving and tough talk, but when it’s time to actually live up to their values, they’d rather save a buck and look the other way.

It’s like a church sermon from a preacher who keeps the collection plate but skips the Bible — and the MAGA crowd just nods along, screaming about “America First” while they buy cheap, Chinese sweatshop-made flags to wave at his next concert.
 
