Hypertension

Just had a reading of SYS 144, DIA 83, PUL 67.
Please advise.
Is there a preferred way to lose weight with this?
Edit: False alarm. Took two more. S.Y.S 132/133, D.I.A 84/85, P.U.L 63/66.
Regardless, between this and last year's bloodclot, I'd still like advice on exercising to lose weight, whilst also not stressing the heart.
