Hypertension

W

Wrath of Foamy

Just had a reading of SYS 144, DIA 83, PUL 67.

Please advise.

Is there a preferred way to lose weight with this?

Edit: False alarm. Took two more. S.Y.S 132/133, D.I.A 84/85, P.U.L 63/66.

Regardless, between this and last year's bloodclot, I'd still like advice on exercising to lose weight, whilst also not stressing the heart.
 
I don't want to be a jerk,
but lose weight.

worked for me.
 
Yes. You would be a very shocked how much losing a few lb can reduce your blood pressure. It worked for me but you have to do it carefully.
 
Eat better and exercise more, keep it simple. Pick a could have adjustments in your normal diet and adding a little exercise. If you haven't been exercising start with walking maybe. Get a workout taking app for your walks. Track your progress and start going faster and longer. Podcasts are great for passing the time while on a walk.
 
