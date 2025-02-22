hydredically what length is considered long?

IloveTHIS
Steel Belt
been thinking a lot lately about male fingernails. specifically the length. I usually keep mine as short as possible but Ive come into a habit of letting them grow moderately long, then finally cutting them sunday night so I can go into a fresh work week well groomed.
did you know pimps keep their fingernails long and pointed? I guess its supposed to signify that they are men of leisure and therefor have feminin hands, their bitches do all the work.
would you leave the house looking like this?:
