That Lee guy ate a bunch of shots without going down. How does he have a soft chin?Yeah he saw the video on countless newer SK fighters. They are glass cannons so just swarm them and they will falter with those soft chins.
Gone are the days of DHK, KZ type fighters.
Korean Superboy is the last of a dying breed of bushido SK fighters
Soft defensethe Korean who lost didn't lose because of his soft chin