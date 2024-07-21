Media Hyder Amil is old school PRIDE swang and bang!!

Someone make a gif of those exchanges. That was Frye-Takama vibes!!
 
Most Korean fighters don't know what defense means. Dude just stood there. Move, Shoot do something lol.
 
Yeah he saw the video on countless newer SK fighters. They are glass cannons so just swarm them and they will falter with those soft chins.

Gone are the days of DHK, KZ type fighters.

Korean Superboy is the last of a dying breed of bushido SK fighters
 
The event isnt even over and we are already doing the sherdog post event pverreaction
 
That Lee guy ate a bunch of shots without going down. How does he have a soft chin? <{1-1}>
 
the Korean who lost didn't lose because of his soft chin
 
what cracks me up is people think that's what Max Holloway does. every time he's called his opponent to stand toe to toe, i don't think he's ever been hit. and especially not by a million punches like that lmao
 
