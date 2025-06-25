HW prospects

There’s been a lot of talk of how the HW division sucks ( I mostly disagree with that) and that there are no new exciting prospects in the division. So let’s look at the top3 guys who could challenge Aspinall if he defends against Gane and Almeida.

Tallison Teixera 8-0 (1-0 UFC),
25 years old, 6’7, 83” reach
IMG_3319.png
Extremely tall and long fighter, with fast hands and one punch KO power with 100% finish rate. Sky is the limit for this guy as he’s ranked #13 in the division after only one fight in UFC.

Mario Pinto 10-0 (1-0 UFC)
27 years old, 6’5, 79” reach
IMG_3321.jpeg
Another long striker. Very patient and methodical counter puncher with great power and precision with 60% KO rate.

Danylo Voievodkin 7-0, (1-0 DWCS)
24 years old, 6’4, 74” reach
IMG_3322.png
Very well rounded and versatile HW. 100% finish rate. Unfortunately he got banned for doping and cut from UFC, but it’s for Meldonium ( a substance banned only in 2016 and sold without prescription in Eastern Europe). Details about his ban are somewhat controversial too, so I hope the ban will be lifted. As he’s only 24, even if he sits out for 2 years, he still has plenty of time to make waves at UFC HW division later on.

So, who do you see challenging Aspinall in the next 2-3 years?
 
Stopped reading here. HW is a barren wasteland.

In the UFC, there's 1 elite HW (Aspinall), 5 good but severely flawed HWs (Gane, Volkov, Pavlovich, Blaydes, Jailton), and a bunch of journeymen (everyone else). The division hasn't been this thin in more than 20 years.

Even if the UFC brought in the best HWs outside the organization (i.e., Francis, Nemkov, De Fries, Renan, Reug Reug), it would still be a relatively weak division.
 
All of them look fat and slow! (sorry, already had that chambered).
But also none of them since Aspinal is also great at wrestling.
 
There's an Iranian wrestler that has picked up BJJ well named Pouya Rahmani, would love to see him fight Almeida one day somehow.
 
