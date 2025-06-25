HW prospects

There’s been a lot of talk of how the HW division sucks ( I mostly disagree with that) and that there are no new exciting prospects in the division. So let’s look at the top3 guys who could challenge Aspinall if he defends against Gane and Almeida.8-0 (1-0 UFC),25 years old, 6’7, 83” reachExtremely tall and long fighter, with fast hands and one punch KO power with 100% finish rate. Sky is the limit for this guy as he’s ranked #13 in the division after only one fight in UFC.10-0 (1-0 UFC)27 years old, 6’5, 79” reachAnother long striker. Very patient and methodical counter puncher with great power and precision with 60% KO rate.7-0, (1-0 DWCS)24 years old, 6’4, 74” reachVery well rounded and versatile HW. 100% finish rate. Unfortunately he got banned for doping and cut from UFC, but it’s for Meldonium ( a substance banned only in 2016 and sold without prescription in Eastern Europe). Details about his ban are somewhat controversial too, so I hope the ban will be lifted. As he’s only 24, even if he sits out for 2 years, he still has plenty of time to make waves at UFC HW division later on.So, who do you see challenging Aspinall in the next 2-3 years?