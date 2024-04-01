HW power is overrated?

I got my nose broken in a street fight back in June 2010. I fought a skinny Mexican kid over some stupid Facebook beef. This kid has no fighting experience, he was a skateboarder. He never hit me clean, it was just 2 or 3 glancing blows with arm punches. No technique.



BUT YET, when Ngannou flatlines dudes, nothing cosmetically happens? None of his opponents ever bled, no broken nose, nothing. Overeem is healthy and chilling. Derrick Lewis landed the worst follow up shot on Blaydes and… nothing? No blood, no facial fractures. Johnny Walker lands a elbow on Khalil that sounds like a shotgun and… nothing? But some skinny Mexican kid lands a glancing shot and my nose is crooked and I have to get surgery?