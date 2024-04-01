HW power is overrated?

Georges Hefner

Georges Hefner

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
May 3, 2023
Messages
727
Reaction score
717
I got my nose broken in a street fight back in June 2010. I fought a skinny Mexican kid over some stupid Facebook beef. This kid has no fighting experience, he was a skateboarder. He never hit me clean, it was just 2 or 3 glancing blows with arm punches. No technique.

BUT YET, when Ngannou flatlines dudes, nothing cosmetically happens? None of his opponents ever bled, no broken nose, nothing. Overeem is healthy and chilling. Derrick Lewis landed the worst follow up shot on Blaydes and… nothing? No blood, no facial fractures. Johnny Walker lands a elbow on Khalil that sounds like a shotgun and… nothing? But some skinny Mexican kid lands a glancing shot and my nose is crooked and I have to get surgery?
 

Attachments

  • 1711955664087.jpeg
    1711955664087.jpeg
    157.7 KB · Views: 3
Sean_wongster_wongmastter said:
Trust me, you should not pick “someone like Conor…” to punch you. He packs legit HW power for someone that fights at 155/145/170
Click to expand...
Yeah I was just using examples of hard hitters in lower weight classes.

But it still wouldn't be nearly as damaging as a punch from a heavy hitter at HW, e.g. Francis, Lewis, Pav
 
Georges Hefner said:
I got my nose broken in a street fight back in June 2010. I fought a skinny Mexican kid over some stupid Facebook beef. This kid has no fighting experience, he was a skateboarder. He never hit me clean, it was just 2 or 3 glancing blows with arm punches. No technique.

BUT YET, when Ngannou flatlines dudes, nothing cosmetically happens? None of his opponents ever bled, no broken nose, nothing. Overeem is healthy and chilling. Derrick Lewis landed the worst follow up shot on Blaydes and… nothing? No blood, no facial fractures. Johnny Walker lands a elbow on Khalil that sounds like a shotgun and… nothing? But some skinny Mexican kid lands a glancing shot and my nose is crooked and I have to get surgery?
Click to expand...
Jones want none of this mexican kid.
 
I think thats because nose is the only part on head that is easy to break in a fight, and professional fighters rarely aim for it. Jaw and temple hits gets people knocked out easier. Besides victims are big guys too and probably can take harder punches also.

Also Rozenstruick - Overeem, remember what happened to Alistairs mouth?
 
Sean_wongster_wongmastter said:
Trust me, you should not pick “someone like Conor…” to punch you. He packs legit HW power for someone that fights at 155/145/170
Click to expand...
Conor does not possess HW power. It's not possible. His hands aren't big enough and he doesn't have the mass to put that much weight behind a punch. He also has short arms compared to most HWs.

Conor doesn't even hit that hard for a 170lber.
 
Seriously though I would argue that people getting cut up faces tends to be more the result of prolonged punishment, HW's ending fights faster arguebly makes that less likely.
 
moreorless87 said:
Seriously though I would argue that people getting cut up faces tends to be more the result of prolonged punishment, HW's ending fights faster arguebly makes that less likely.
Click to expand...

Bunch of factors, I'll list some;

Skin of the guy your hitting
Angle of punch
If you have vaseline on your face
If the guy knows how to roll a punch
How clean a shot lands (almost all shot catch a piece of something)
The punchers size and shape of hands (some guy's just have sharper knuckles). Smaller hands cut more. Smaller the surface area to force ratio, more likely a cut. Elbows and knees for example. Francis has huge hands.
Scar tissue
How many strikes have landed in that area.

And many more
 
Last edited:
Happiness said:
Bunch of factors, I'll list some;

Skin of the guy your hitting
Angle of punch
If you have vaseline on your face
If the guy knows how to roll a punch
How clean a shot lands (almost all shot catch a piece of something)
The punchers size and shape of hands (some guy's just have sharper knuckles). Smaller hands cut more. Smaller the surface area to force ratio, more likely a cut. Elbows and knees for example.
Scar tissue
How many strikes

And many more
Click to expand...
Although but I think if it becomes more likely in a more prolonged fight when someone is taking more strikes.

GSP wasnt known for monster power but he sure messed up Koshecks face.
 
moreorless87 said:
Although but I think if it becomes more likely in a more prolonged fight when someone is taking more strikes.

GSP wasnt known for monster power but he sure messed up Koshecks face.
Click to expand...

I agree bro. Totally a big a factor at HW.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Trabaho
Anthony Smith is chasing the Dragon
2 3
Replies
59
Views
2K
Trabaho
Trabaho

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,076
Messages
55,330,338
Members
174,737
Latest member
ernestventures

Share this page

Back
Top