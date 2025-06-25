HW is terrible but so is LHW

Just looked UFC rankings and Polish power Jan is still ranked #5 at 205lbs. His last win is from 2022, when Rakic had that freak knee injury.
 
You can blame the UFC and Jones for fucking everything up. Jon jones is the reason LHW and HW are shit, along with UFC blueballing Ngannou until he left, and the Aspinall drama. It's all self inflicted 100%

They even forced Jiri to give up the belt for a few month surgery, while letting Jones hold up HW for 2+ years. SUCK MY DEENGHGUS
 
its grim but nowhere near as bad as HW in general, at the very least there are lhw prospects than can be signed, HW is practically dead even outside of the UFC. I truly dread watching 90% of UFC heavyweight fights, LHW not so much.
 
Fold both divisions into a single cruiserweight 220 division, sending the particularly small LHWs off to MW, and you'd still have the worst UFC men's division in a long time even though you'd lose no worthwhile HWs.
 
So much for all the super athletes that Rogan assured us were coming for the past 15+yrs
 
Not much incentive to be 200+ lbs and do combat sports when the starting pay is crumbs compared to other sports.
 
