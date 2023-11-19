HW Alex Pereira vs Cyril Gane

Alex Pereira seems to be able to be a giant in any weight class he fights in, I wouldn’t be surprised if he was similar in size to most HW’s.

If I was Alex, I would say screw Hill’s whiny ass, and move up to HW to fight Gane for the #1 contender fight against the real champ Aspinall.

If Alex was to do this, how would it go? Would you pick Alex to win? Or would Gane be too big?
 
I think the bigger question is how would Alex do in WMMA if he were to follow in the footsteps of Fallon Fox.
 
I don't think Alex has the speed to catch Gane and he would be at a size disadvantage unless he took time off to bulk like Jon. If Alex continues to defend the 205 belt successfully I do believe we will see Alex move up at some point near the end of his career.
 
Nah, Jon is the outlier. Almeida took a few months to move up to heavyweight. DC did it pretty easily. Couture was known for switching weight classes. My understanding is that Jones was holding out for money.
 
Outlier for what? to have to bulk for HW?
 
Alex, while a fantastic fighter, doesn't exactly look untouchable in most of his match-ups. Gane is a massive, quick dude with good footwork and shot selection who would be able to go tit-for-tat with him in a lot of striking exchanges. Furthermore, Ciryl has a lot of experience fighting kickboxers and making them look silly.

Don't get me wrong, Pereira's accolades shit all over Gane's and I also believe that Poatan is a superior striker on a P4P basis to guys like Volkov, Rozenstruik, Tuivasa, etc. But Ciryl has so much margin for error given the size disparity. He has shot for takedowns and hunted submissions in the past and is still sharpening that particular weapon. While Poatan's defensive grappling has largely held up, it's still a work-in-progress and asking it to perform just as well against someone who would likely significantly outsize him on fight night is a big ask... especially since Gane doesn't even have to take him down per se. Bon Gamin's clinch game alone has proven to be quite punishing and he could use that to make up ground should he fall behind in the striking exchanges at distance.

I would be interested to see how Ciryl handles Alex's calf kicks, admittedly. Those could be very effective at hampering Gane's footwork, especially given his open stance. That said, Ciryl is no stranger to having guys go after his legs. Even putting aside his Muay Thai background, Volkov came in heavy with low kicks against him in Round 1. Gane by his own admission hadn't trained to prepare for that and assumed Drago would target his body instead. So after dropping the first round, Gane went back to his corner, made adjustments, and came back out to walk Alex down and out-hustle him across the next four rounds. Tuivasa has the most dangerous calf kicks at HW and also tried to target Gane with them; Ciryl defended & countered them immediately and Tai pretty much stopped committing to the legs after that. I would expect Alex to have a little more success given his utter lack of telegraph alongside his power... but I'm not sure it would be enough, especially since Ciryl can switch stances should one leg sustain damage.

I think Pereira would have a legitimate chance to make something happen, but I'd favor Gane in the fight.
 
That is a very good breakdown.
 
Gane is probably one of the few heavyweights that I would heavily favor over Pereira…

A very defense-first approach to fighting, a very big frame, and the footwork and agility of a middleweight, and I don’t think Pereira has the size or technique to put Gane on his back…
 
Imagine if Alex puts on another 10-20 lbs of muscle for HW while maintaining his speed. If Ngannou hits like a Ford Escort, then Alex would be hitting like Honda Accord. All the while Gane be hitting like a side by side.
 
you know I've been imagining Pereira knocking out Jon Jones.

Sounds crazy now but Jones has a grey beard already and will probably come back with like a 2 year layoff after his new legal situation.
 
if pereira is fighting at HW it has to be for a belt.

at this point with jones and stipes long layoffs i dont think the casuals even remember them. i wouldn't be surprised if pereira vs aspinall does equal or better numbers
 
gane won't fight for anything unless its cans to pad his record or if its for the belt
 
well I think totally the opposite. Gane is one of the easiest match up to Poatan in HW. The amazon warrior fought much faster opponents and Gane doesn't have one punch KO power. Perreira is also so much more technical on the feet with an experience level that the French totally lacks. Unless Gane pushes it to the ground, he will loose a kickboxing match 9 out of 10.

My humble opinion of course
 
then jones comes back to fight pereira

and you haters would cry again because jones doesnt deserve to fight pereira

easy win

i wish this sht happens
imagine all the people that would cry here
 
First two gender champ would be "historic". He could win ESPN's Female Athlete of the Year and be invited to all the daytime talk shows.
 
Jones was holding out for his hangover to clear up, but it kept coming back.
 
