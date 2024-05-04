Husband shoots wife who cheated on him and stole his life savings

WR?
Wasteland?
or Off-topic?
 
ipowerslapmywife said:
She gave his life savings to the man she cheated on him with.
Click to expand...
falcon-sam-wilson.gif
 
Conservatives are such lovely people.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,548
Messages
55,498,003
Members
174,796
Latest member
Fullmetalharts

Share this page

Back
Top