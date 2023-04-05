Siver!
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-65187823
The husband of former first minister Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in connection with an investigation into Scottish National Party finances.
Peter Murrell, 58, was taken into police custody on Wednesday morning.
Police Scotland said officers were carrying out searches at "a number of addresses as part of the investigation".
This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.
----
Huge.
I wonder if the bagpipes will be broken out as part of a press conference so that the SNP can rally round this guy and claim Scotland is going to hell for following up on crime.
Perhaps demonstrations and counter demonstrations, and a host of lawyers talking about the weaponization of the justice system all targeted at this poor innocent victim?
No?
No.
No circus required.
