KnightTemplar said: They're also digging up the garden at the Sturgeon's family home. Click to expand...

aunshi189 said: Just the British establishment trying to bury the Independence movement with lies /s



The SNP has always had the problem of being entirely focused on one thing and not really being under much scrutiny for anything outside of that. My Scottish relatives don't seem too impressed by the actual day to day running of devolved government. Click to expand...

what the fuck?How dodgy would all this look if he doesn’t get charged. Support for Scottish independence was ridding an all time high after they voted remain. Then you had the sex abuse stuff, tranny prisoners and now her garden being dug up. Great news for the conservatives, the media will run with this for weeks.The SNP like Varadka and FG really benefited from brexit and then covid for the exact reason you stated. People weren’t looking at the actually running of the country and more about single issues and how much of a fuck up westminster we’re making of things. My family in Scotland hate Sturgeon.Though like I said it would be pretty fucked if he doesn’t end up getting charged