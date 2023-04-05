International Husband of Former Leader of Scottish National Party Arrested in Finance Probe (MEGATHREAD)

Siver!

Siver!

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-scotland-65187823

The husband of former first minister Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested in connection with an investigation into Scottish National Party finances.

Peter Murrell, 58, was taken into police custody on Wednesday morning.

Police Scotland said officers were carrying out searches at "a number of addresses as part of the investigation".

This breaking news story is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh the page for the fullest version.

----

Huge.

I wonder if the bagpipes will be broken out as part of a press conference so that the SNP can rally round this guy and claim Scotland is going to hell for following up on crime.

Perhaps demonstrations and counter demonstrations, and a host of lawyers talking about the weaponization of the justice system all targeted at this poor innocent victim?

No?

No.

No circus required.
 
Not sure why (MEGATHREAD) was added in title?

Corrupt politicians hardly seems thread worthy these days
 
Most politicians are dirty. What matters most is if your enemies find out.

Just compare this to Trump, Biden, Boris Johnson and to the most extreme example Putin. Putin's big advantage is he can just poison his critics and lock them up if they somehow survive.
 
There have been rumours about financial corruption among the SNP higher ranks for year. While Sturgeon was FM, she and her inner circle were effectively untouchable. Now she's just a civilian again, it's open season:)
 
KnightTemplar said:
There have been rumours about financial corruption among the SNP higher ranks for year. While Sturgeon was FM, she and her inner circle were effectively untouchable. Now she's just a civilian again, it's open season:)
I think it's highly likely she resigned because of this. The 'intrusion' into her private life comment she made....
 
aries said:
I think it's highly likely she resigned because of this. The 'intrusion' into her private life comment she made....
Police have raided the SNP's headquarters in Edinburgh. There's video of them filling a whole van with boxes of documents. They're also digging up the garden at the Sturgeon's family home.

Police Scotland obviously believe a major crime has been committed.
 
KnightTemplar said:
Police have raided the SNP's headquarters in Edinburgh. There's video of them filling a whole van with boxes of documents. They're also digging up the garden at the Sturgeon's family home.

Police Scotland obviously believe a major crime has been committed.
Just the British establishment trying to bury the Independence movement with lies /s

The SNP has always had the problem of being entirely focused on one thing and not really being under much scrutiny for anything outside of that. My Scottish relatives don't seem too impressed by the actual day to day running of devolved government.
 
KnightTemplar said:
They're also digging up the garden at the Sturgeon's family home.
what the fuck?

How dodgy would all this look if he doesn’t get charged. Support for Scottish independence was ridding an all time high after they voted remain. Then you had the sex abuse stuff, tranny prisoners and now her garden being dug up. Great news for the conservatives, the media will run with this for weeks.

aunshi189 said:
Just the British establishment trying to bury the Independence movement with lies /s

The SNP has always had the problem of being entirely focused on one thing and not really being under much scrutiny for anything outside of that. My Scottish relatives don't seem too impressed by the actual day to day running of devolved government.
The SNP like Varadka and FG really benefited from brexit and then covid for the exact reason you stated. People weren’t looking at the actually running of the country and more about single issues and how much of a fuck up westminster we’re making of things. My family in Scotland hate Sturgeon.

Though like I said it would be pretty fucked if he doesn’t end up getting charged
 
reading an article about this it states its in to relation to using independence campaign funds to run the actual party day to day, wake me up when they find they have been handing out contracts for millions to their mates or selling substandard PPE.
 
curryjunkie said:
reading an article about this it states its in to relation to using independence campaign funds to run the actual party day to day, wake me up when they find they have been handing out contracts for millions to their mates or selling substandard PPE.
I would gladly see mass public executions of all involved in exploiting covid to make their friends rich. That doesn’t mean we should turn our backs on lesser examples of political corruption
 
JudoThrowFiasco said:
Megathread??
I'm new around here, and from what I've seen, multiple 100 + page threads are routinely created around political conspiracies surrounding the political crimes of national leaders.

I'm getting ahead of the game.
 
Siver! said:
I'm new around here, and from what I've seen, multiple 100 + page threads are routinely created around political conspiracies surrounding the political crimes of national leaders.

I'm getting ahead of the game.
That's a lot of work for you and the 7 other posters who give a shit about that part of the world
 
JudoThrowFiasco said:
That's a lot of work for you and the 7 other posters who give a shit about that part of the world
Well, if we fail, at least there's a monument to counterbalance the absolute hysteria that surrounds 'Murican political issues and the every move of the opposition.

I apologise for having to actually spell this out.
 
Siver! said:
Well, if we fail, at least there's a monument to counterbalance the absolute hysteria that surrounds 'Murican political issues and the every move of the opposition.

I apologise for having to actually spell this out.
K
 
