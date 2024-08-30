Husband has Covid

He's not really sick, just feels like a mild cold which we assume he picked up from training like a tummy bug he brought home a few months ago. Apart from spicy food which is what I crave when I have a cold what is your go to when you're ill? I made a chili last night which he ate the leftovers from this morning.

I've either got it or going to get it being we share a bed etc but I've got an interview on Tuesday so hopefully not. I'm not bothering taking a test being we only have one left which he needs before training on Monday and I'm not spending money on something that might not even happen. We don't have drive through tests here like in San Jose.

It's buggered up plans to go to our favourite ghost town tomorrow though being the bartender survives on tips and can't afford time off work.
 
I wish you were a guy because I'd call you a f.a.g. for talking about Covid still. I recommend you grow a set of balls bigger than your husband's to get through the incoming head cold.
 
Make sure you're stocked up on nothing because it's not a big deal...
 
Sucks. Hope he gets well soon.

p.s. Didn't take the jab. And plan on keeping it that way.
 
If you get sick, just catch up on this new season of Alone, finale was last night and it was probably the best season yet.
 
If you get sick, just catch up on this new season of Alone, finale was last night and it was probably the best season yet.
Oh wow! I'm so into cooking shows, cult and documentaries I didn't even know it was on. Cheers, matey.
 
I wish you were a guy because I'd call you a f.a.g. for talking about Covid still. I recommend you grow a set of balls bigger than your husband's to get through the incoming head cold.
So you're saying husband has small balls when he's not complaining and has very mild symptoms? Well that's some fucked up retard logic.
 
So you're saying husband has small balls when he's not complaining and has very mild symptoms? Well that's some fucked up retard logic.
If he’s not complaining then why are you complaining?
 
