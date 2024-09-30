Social Hurricane Helene and Milton aftermath

Reported over 100 dead and over a 1000 missing so far. Hope all the Sherbros and their families in Florida, North Carolina, Georgia, Virginia and everywhere are safe. The cleanup and infrastructure rebuild is going to be massive.

Hurricane Milton may be on it's way to Florida as a CAT 2-3

https://www.nbcnews.com/news/weather/tropical-storm-milton-rcna174153

241005-milton-ch-1624-bb8ecc.png
 
I will never forget this BS as southern states got hammered an will again soon. Pieces of shxt don't fall far from the tree. It's like a who's who of dipsh#ts"


"
Some Republicans who voted against federal aid for Hurricane Sandy victims are now demanding federal help for victims of this week's flooding in South Carolina, and that's triggered cries of hypocrisy. Michael Scotto filed the following report.

Soon after Hurricane Sandy ravaged New York and New Jersey, many Republicans in Congress lined up to oppose federal funding to help storm victims.

"We've got a trillion-dollar budget deficit, $1.1 trillion, to be precise, and we're just adding another $60 billion right on top of that," Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania said on January 28, 2013.

Those opponents included South Carolina's two Republican senators, Tim Scott and Lindsey Graham, and every Republican member of the state's congressional delegation.

But now that Graham's home state is being devastated by deadly floods, the senator and the other South Carolina Republicans in Congress are changing their tune on federal disaster assistance.

"Rather than putting a price tag on it, let's just get through this thing and whatever it costs, it costs," Graham said Monday on CNN's "The Situation Room."

When pressed, Graham initially told CNN he couldn't recall voting "no" on the Sandy bill.

"I don't really remember that," he said.

His office later told us that Graham opposed it because it included spending that was "unrelated" to Sandy. But supporters of the Sandy relief measures say the package that finally cleared Congress had been stripped of most extraneous spending.
 
Unreal how these other threads have so many comments yet here we have actual Americans dying and people don't care. God bless America and God protect the people affected by this hurricane.
 
Graham's a spinless piece of shit but it doesn't matter, help these people.
 
I Am Legion said:
Sending prayers to the families. I say the NFL owners donated a ton. I am donating to the red cross now.
I didn't laugh because it isn't funny but I saw a Red Cross ad yesterday asking for donations and the first footage was of what looked like an 8 bedroom house with some speedboats that had been washed up on the front lawn.
 
Gotosleepho said:
Unreal how these other threads have so many comments yet here we have actual Americans dying and people don't care. God bless America and God protect the people affected by this hurricane.
It's a natural disaster. Not commenting on the topic doesn't mean people don't care about the people affected. What the fuck is the matter with you? Maybe people are in general agreement it's really a shitty situation and there isn't much else to say, don't you think? Do you want page after page of people saying, "Ah, shitty."? What for?
 
The are claiming in some areas the bodies are stacking up and cars are filled with dead people that haven't been touched. The 1,000 number may be light. Let's hope not.

Many of the states and private entities are stepping up. Florida has sent their National Guard and now Texas is prepping their guys. This is terrible.

The Federal Government and Biden / Harris Administration... I expect the East Palestine, Tennessee Flood response from those assholes.

GYvElnoWkAAEcyj
 
Whippy McGee said:
The are claiming in some areas the bodies are stacking up and cars are filled with dead people that haven't been touched. The 1,000 number may be light. Let's hope not.

Many of the states and private entities are stepping up. Florida has sent their National Guard and now Texas is prepping their guys. This is terrible.

The Federal Government and Biden / Harris Administration... I expect the East Palestine, Tennessee Flood response from those assholes.

GYvElnoWkAAEcyj
Whippy McGee said:
The are claiming in some areas the bodies are stacking up and cars are filled with dead people that haven't been touched. The 1,000 number may be light. Let's hope not.

Many of the states and private entities are stepping up. Florida has sent their National Guard and now Texas is prepping their guys. This is terrible.

The Federal Government and Biden / Harris Administration... I expect the East Palestine, Tennessee Flood response from those assholes.
they should just pull themselves up by their bootstraps i guess hey? bunch of marxist commies, always asking for free handouts and shit.
 
