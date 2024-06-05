  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) We may experience a temporary downtime. Thanks for the patience.

Law Hunter's laptop presented as evidence/ 51 former Spies WEEP

idrankyourbeer's maid

idrankyourbeer's maid

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
Oct 3, 2009
Messages
3,052
Reaction score
3,376
We witnessed yrs of the Russia collusion Hoax, found to be a Lie
We were told that the Hunter Biden Laptop was Russian disinformation.
The laptop from hell was authenticated by the FBI and submitted in to evidence- re: Hunters gun charges

Everyone knew the laptop was authentic from the jump, they just tried to cover it up.
The most staunch Progressive has to see this. The MSM was in on it.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1798397359367315588
 
who cares? this story is so old.
so what if it rigged an election?
we never said it was fake (we actually did), we just said it had the hallmarks of russian disinformation.
biden is a good dad and cares about his son.
he's being charged now, isn't he?
 
idrankyourbeer's maid said:
you are better than that
I don't really care about this story, particularly, it doesn't really mean much to me.

But I do think it's high time that right wing posters stopped leaning so heavily on Russian or Chinese influenced media (the Murdoch empire, whatever that Epoch Times nonsense is) and started thinking rationally.

I'll wait for the impact this bombshell will have.
 
1. The Mueller Investigation was not found to be a lie. That’s complete nonsense.

2. The laptop story was so fucking weird that Fox passed on running it, and the NY Post writers only agreed to do it if their names were kept off the byline. The fact that some fishy, sus, weird-ass shit turned out to be true is why I love history and politics—but let’s not act like it wasn’t reasonable to think it was BS.
 
I was told that the laptop was Russian disinformation, and the computer repair guy was lying.
 
BFoe said:
1. The Mueller Investigation was not found to be a lie. That’s complete nonsense.

2. The laptop story was so fucking weird that Fox passed on running it, and the NY Post writers only agreed to do it if their names were kept off the byline. The fact that some fishy, sus, weird-ass shit turned out to be true is why I love history and politics—but let’s not act like it wasn’t reasonable to think it was BS.
There was way too much shit getting leaked out every hour for several weeks straight to think that it wasn't real.
 
Siver! said:
I don't really care about this story, particularly, it doesn't really mean much to me.

But I do think it's high time that right wing posters stopped leaning so heavily on Russian or Chinese influenced media (the Murdoch empire, whatever that Epoch Times nonsense is) and started thinking rationally.

I'll wait for the impact this bombshell will have.
you don't care the CIA/FBI misled the public days before an election?
They continued to mislead for yrs now

sigh
 
idrankyourbeer's maid said:
you don't care the CIA/FBI misled the public days before an election?
They continued to mislead for yrs now

sigh
Honestly... I don't care because I haven't followed the story, I just know that "Hunter Biden laptop" became a meme used to whack right wing types round the head.

When it amounts to something, I'll care.

I'm not really the person to ask about this subject, my whole point is it's time to dump the Murdoch empire and stop chasing tabloid nonsense. If it's real, it will play out and became a big deal.
 
DiddlyDoodly said:
There was way too much shit getting leaked out every hour for several weeks straight to think that it wasn't real.
you can read everything detailed in the Marco Polo report...google it.
it's not a grand conspiracy, it has been out there..
they just confirmed it
 
DiddlyDoodly said:
There was way too much shit getting leaked out every hour for several weeks straight to think that it wasn't real.
Leaks from a supposed laptop do not equate to the veracity of the story of said laptop.
 
Read that Hunter was doing drug deals with a guy named "Mookie"

I can only assume that "Mookie" was Corn-pop's son.
 
BFoe said:
Leaks from a supposed laptop do not equate to the veracity of the story of said laptop.
But a witness with 1st hand knowledge said that it was Hunter's laptop. I mean, how can that be denied along with all of the data leaked?
 
