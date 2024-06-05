idrankyourbeer's maid
We witnessed yrs of the Russia collusion Hoax, found to be a Lie
We were told that the Hunter Biden Laptop was Russian disinformation.
The laptop from hell was authenticated by the FBI and submitted in to evidence- re: Hunters gun charges
Everyone knew the laptop was authentic from the jump, they just tried to cover it up.
The most staunch Progressive has to see this. The MSM was in on it.
