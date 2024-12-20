Social Hunter dies after a bear is shot then falls on top of him out of a tree

TCE

TCE

"That's fucking illegal"
Pink Belt
Joined
Sep 17, 2005
Messages
20,724
Reaction score
21,083
Instant karma.

A Virginia man has died after a bear in a tree shot by one of his hunting partners fell on him, state wildlife officials said.

The incident occurred Dec. 9 in Lunenburg County, which is between Richmond and Danville, Virginia’s Department of Wildlife Resources said in a statement.

A hunting group was following the bear when it ran up the tree, the department said. As the group retreated from the tree, a hunter shot the bear. The animal fell onto another hunter who was standing about 10 feet (3 meters) from the bottom of the tree.

The department identified the man as Lester C. Harvey, 58, of Phenix, Virginia. A member of the group rendered first aid before Harvey was rushed to two different hospitals.

He died from his injuries Friday, the wildlife department stated.


virginia-man-died-bear-tree-95520285.jpg


nypost.com

Grandfather dead after bear shot in a tree falls on him while hunting

A Virginia man has died after a bear in a tree shot by one of his hunting partners fell on him, state wildlife officials said.
nypost.com nypost.com
 
It's been posted, please delete.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

lsa
Food & Drink Bears final revenge
2
Replies
31
Views
411
KnightTemplar
KnightTemplar

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,951
Messages
56,679,996
Members
175,344
Latest member
rjbavodoochild

Share this page

Back
Top