Grandfather dead after bear shot in a tree falls on him while hunting A Virginia man has died after a bear in a tree shot by one of his hunting partners fell on him, state wildlife officials said.

Instant karma.A Virginia man has died after a bear in a tree shot by one of his hunting partners fell on him, state wildlife officials said.The incident occurred Dec. 9 in Lunenburg County, which is between Richmond and Danville, Virginia’s Department of Wildlife Resources said in a statement.A hunting group was following the bear when it ran up the tree, the department said. As the group retreated from the tree, a hunter shot the bear. The animal fell onto another hunter who was standing about 10 feet (3 meters) from the bottom of the tree.The department identified the man as Lester C. Harvey, 58, of Phenix, Virginia. A member of the group rendered first aid before Harvey was rushed to two different hospitals.He died from his injuries Friday, the wildlife department stated.