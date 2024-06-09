  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media Hunter Campbell reacting to Merab stealing O'Malley's jacket

I like how Aljo comes in saying "don't fuck with my boy". Dude, you just got KTFO, you're not in any position to tough talk the guy who just flatlined you.



Pretty sure this happened when he fought Cejudo...

They treat em like dumb kids and the fighters respond as such.

Except GSP and a few others that know their worth.
 
Merab is like a kid... both in size and energy.

But I love the guy. I do think Suga Shin will chin him.
 
Yeah lol, Alja acting all tough like he was going to do something, the guy is a glorified clown.
 
If you watched the video that was after tthe Cejudo fight. That’s why Aljo is wearing the belt.

So none of what you said happened yet.

Hilarious how people still say Aljo got slept by O'Malley...even though he was awake and moving the whole time. Yeah he lost but not SHADFACE-lost like all these people act.
 
"What the fuck did I just tell you?? Do you actually want to be given a title shot or do you want to go back to eating rats in some Cave in Georgia? Now shape up and go pick up my drycleaning."
 
Al's and Longo's faces when he says he wants Aljo back in august are priceless, they did him extremely dirty in that documentary, not surprised after seeing Dana was an executive producer of the thing.
 
