Media Hunter Campbell meets Islam in Dagestan

Hunter with 2 phones. I wonder what kind of side quests he’s been up to.
 
I love how he's holding that cup. "Can you believe this shit? They have coffee here now!"
 
That mountain top village is awesome. Must've took some serious time.
 
Yea, Hunter flew to Dubai to meet Khabib and Dagestan to meet Islam. I think it's pretty obvious they are trying to get Islam to fight Topuria @ UFC 317 to fix their mess, with Dana being a cuck that won't strip Jon Jones of the title.

Hunter does not look happy in any of the pictures I've seen. Pretty sure Khabib and Islam said no to the UFC 317 fight date.
 
