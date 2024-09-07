ColemanwastheGOAT
Hunter Biden in happier times.
A tax trial would’ve have been Biden’s second criminal trial this year, after he was convicted in June on three federal gun charges in Wilmington, Delaware. That sentencing is scheduled for November 13, and he could face as many as 25 years in prison for those offenses.
Damn. He's looking at over 40 years combined between the two convictions. Sounds like he plead guilty to avoid having all the evidence against him being read publicly.
Like father like son.