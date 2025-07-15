koa pomaikai
Derrick Moneyberg who sells his financial guru courses for rip off prices is promoted by a whose who in MMA.
This guy also bought ( I mean earned ) a black belt in BJJ from Jake shields.
MMA fighters need to stop whoring themselves out to this guy to sell his “financial courses” or dating courses, weight loss courses, or etc. he’s trying to push out now.
