Media Hundreds of MMA fighters promoting alleged scammer, this needs to be exposed (including Dustin Poirier, Merab, Glover, Machida, Pereira, Cejudo etc.)

Derrick Moneyberg who sells his financial guru courses for rip off prices is promoted by a whose who in MMA.

This guy also bought ( I mean earned ) a black belt in BJJ from Jake shields.

MMA fighters need to stop whoring themselves out to this guy to sell his “financial courses” or dating courses, weight loss courses, or etc. he’s trying to push out now.

1752592780540.jpeg





1752592736154.jpeg

1752592819030.jpeg

 
MMA fans are easy marks. Can't blame him for going for this targeted audience
 
mma fighters being really dumb is one of those things I'd prefer not to think about very often, which is difficult because an impossibly dumb thing like a guy named "derek moneyberg" seems to happen in the sphere of mma roughly every 13 hours
 
MMA fans are easy marks. Can't blame him for going for this targeted audience
All you need to see is the obsessed wmma "fans" and the Connor fans to know there are easy marks amongst us
 
MMA fans are easy marks. Can't blame him for going for this targeted audience
Definitely a lot of easy marks in the MMA fan base, but it just shocks me how he basically got everyone in the sport to back him. I’m less shocked and outraged that he’s trying to target mma fans, than the fact he’s got so many big name fighters helping him target the fans.

This looks really bad on MMA, either our athletes lack integrity, are stupid, or both.

I doubt moneyberg is paying them that much, he’s surely paying them but I can’t imagine it’s life changing money that makes it worth it to whore yourself out and plastered his logo on your chest.
 
Its the same reason everyone was paling around with Kadyrov a few years ago, even Frankie of all people.

Dana and co. nickel and dime these guys so they have to cash in however they can.
 
I strong dislike Derek moneyberg’s visage and countenance.
 
This. Kadyrov. Ali Abdelaziz owning half the roster. Dana whoring himself out to Nina & Full Send. The heavyweight division.

All very shit isn't it if you really think about it.
 
