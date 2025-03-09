Hundreds of minorities, including Christians, killed in Syria—Reports Hundreds of Syrians have been killed in recent clashes between the government and former al-Assad loyalists.

Syria is experiencing its deadliest period since the ousting of longtime President Bashar al-Assad three months ago, as clashes have erupted between government forces and pro-al Assad fighters this week, leaving hundreds of civilians and fighters dead.Since Thursday, more than 1,000 people—including Christian minorities and Alawites, the sect to which Assad belongs—have been killed, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) and local reports.Newsweek has reached out to Syria's permanent representative to the United Nations and Syria's Ministry of Information for comment via email on Saturday evening.The death toll from clashes that began late this week between security forces and al-Assad loyalists, as well as subsequent revenge killings, has climbed to more than 1,000, according to the SOHR, a war monitoring group, as reported by the Associated Press.Syria's interim president, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has vowed the new government will respect all communities and affiliations. He is working to gain international legitimacy and has recently met with regional leaders. However, this intense violence could undermine those efforts.Syria has been mired in conflict for more than a decade, with the Syrian Civil War beginning in 2011, which included widespread human rights violations, sectarian violence, mass killings and displacement, as well as intense battles against ISIS factions.The recent fatal clashes mark the worst violence since al-Assad was thrown out, with high casualties reported among religious minorities, including Alawites and Christians.Islamists in Syria are killing children, Christians and other minorities. They are being dragged out of their homes made to act like dogs and being tortured.This was predictable after Bashar al-Assad fell.